Quick Recap: Grizzlies Earn Convincing win over Minnesota

The day after the trade deadline, a familiar foe showed up in Memphis with a new familiar face. Old friends Mike Conley, Kyle Anderson, and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves paid a visit to the Grizzlies, who were looking for two consecutive wins for the first time in quite a while.

1st Quarter

Minnesota got going early, with a 5-0 run right out of the gate. However, the Grizzlies started to find their stroke, and the score went back and fourth with four ties in the first eight minutes. Ja Morant had eight early points, including two threes. But after Dillon Brooks had to leave with two early fouls, Brandon Clarke entered the game and converted two and-1’s to keep the score tied at 22.

The Twovles and Grizz would continue to go back and fourth with the score, as the Twolves could not miss from three while Santi Aldama answered back with six points. Minny led after 1 at 32-31, with 10 combined threes between the two teams. Grizz kept it close by being 7-8 from the line.

Second Quarter

Twolves and Grizzlies continued to go back and forth. As the Wolves made a few threes, Desmond Bane started to find his shot to keep the game tied. the Grizz finally caught a break from the Minny threes, and started working inside as Jaren Jackson Jr. and Clarke went to work. The result halfway through the second quarter was a 48-44 Grizz lead.

Both teams swapped 12 points each after Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards entered the game. Both Morant and Edwards went back and forth with multiple baskets, while Rudy Gobert had two easy put backs. However, Santi Aldama hit a corner three to allow Memphis to stay up by 4 with two minutes left. That is when the Grizzlies hit hyper speed, a 9-2 run courtesy of Ja and Jaren and the Grizzlies were up by 11, 69-58 at the half.

Ja had 20 points and five assists with three threes while Aldama and BC had double digits off the bench. The Grizz scored 38 points in the second quarter.

Third Quarter

Minnesota got hot at the start of the third quarter, cutting the lead to 4. But then Morant made sure that would not last long, as he scored and assisted the Grizz to six straight points, including another Grizz Top Ten Dunk of the year jam to extend the lead to 12.

Both teams continued the back and forth approach, swapping basket for basket. Ja nearly had another memorable poster, but converted both free throws. At that point, Jaren Jackson Jr took over on both ends, ending with 15 points and 4 blocks at the end of the third quarter. The Grizzlies extended the lead to 17.

Fourth Quarter

Minnesota came out with two quick buckets to cut the lead to 13, but then the Grizzlies said not for long as BC got another And-1 and David Roddy hit a three to extend the lead to 20. The Grizzlies and Twolves then once again went back to swapping buckets, as the Grizzlies maintained a 17 point lead with five minutes left in the quarter.

With Morant in the game, the Grizzlies offense once again maintained a high level of play for the second straight game. Morant finished the night with 32/9/9 and exited the game with 90 seconds left. The young Grizz then entered the game, including Kennedy Chandler and Kenneth Lofton Jr.. The Grizzlies ended the game winning by 21, earning a much needed second straight win in a row.

Ja Morant was incredible, over 50% from the field with 30+ points again (20 for the 17th straight game.) Desmond Bane had 20 on the night, while Santi, Clarke, and Jackson Jr all had 14 or more points. For the first time in weeks, the Grizzlies also had a great start and end to the game, with a big win as the result.

Great performance and excellent effort as they prepare to head to Boston on Sunday.

