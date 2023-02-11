Report Card: Grizzlies turn back Timberwolves in rout behind Morant’s 30 piece

​Ja Morant’s been balling this entire season, and it seems to me that his continued dominance won’t end anytime soon. Scoring 32 points, grabbing 9 rebounds, and handing out 9 assists, Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to a resounding 128-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves last night.

​However, the success of Memphis last night wasn’t centered around Morant’s dominance. Players off the bench such as Brandon Clarke and Santi Aldama took advantage of their time on the court with strong performances, while sharpshooter Desmond Bane supplemented Morant’s playmaking in the backcourt.

​Well, it’s time to hand out some grades from last night’s performance.

​Desmond Bane- 20 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 6-12 FG, +23

​Bane was certainly the second-best player on the court aside from Morant, and his playmaking abilities were on full display last night. I highlighted his versatility in past report cards, so I won’t gush over it too long. Despite only converting on one of four three point attempts, Bane certainly made a positive impact on the court last night. His +23 seems to support that, and you really didn’t need to see that metric. My eyes saw enough, and I can see why the Grizzlies wouldn’t include him in trade packages.

​Grade- A-

​Brandon Clarke- 14 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 6-7 FG, +9; Santi Aldama- 18 points, 3 rebounds, 6-8 FG, 3-5 3PT, +4

I lumped both players together, because there’s no way that I could mention one player without the other. Both Clarke and Aldama were positive impact guys on the offensive end of the floor, and the Grizzlies must receive credit for their development. Aldama nailed 3 long-range shots, and he’s showed enough that he will certainly be a big factor for Memphis as they enter the final stages of regular season play.

​Clarke, known for his work on the boards, also vastly improved on his offense this season. Last night served as a platform for many of the Grizzlies young guys to perform. For the most part, they all came to play, and did well.

​Grade-A

