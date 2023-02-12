Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (34-21, 11-16 road) vs. Boston Celtics (40-16, 22-7)

WHEN: 1:00 PM CT

WHERE: TD Garden — Boston MA

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: ABC/92.9 FM ESPN Memphis

INJURY REPORT:

MEMPHIS: Steven Adams (Out, RT Knee PCL Sprain), Jake LaRavia (Out, NBA G League Assignment), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Out, Two-Way Transfer), David Roddy (Out, NBA G League Assignment), Ziaire Williams (Out,NBA G League Assignment)

BOSTON: Malcolm Brogdan (Probable, Achilles), Marcus Smart (Out, Ankle), Jaylen Brown (Out, Face), Danilo Gallinari (Out, Knee)

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS:

MEMPHIS: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

BOSTON: Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams, Robert Williams III

The Memphis Grizzlies travel to Boston, ready for their second matchup with the Celtics on Super Bowl Sunday. The last time these two teams met was in early November, where Boston came out with a narrow 3-point win.

The Celtics are first in the East and the Grizzlies are 2nd in the west. Ja Morant sees the Celtics as the “team to beat” this season, so expect a playoff level intensity in Boston.

As for injuries, Boston will be without All-Star Jaylen Brown and reigning DPOY Marcus Smart, two of the Celtics most important players. The Grizzlies will be without Steven Adams for the 10th straight game with a PCL strain.

The game will air on ABC, mostly because of the matchup between Ja Morant and Jayson Tatum. Here are some key players, matchups, and trends to watch for in what should be an exciting game.

The Debut of Luke Kennard

The Grizzlies did not make one of the flashier moves of the trade deadline, but they did add Luke Kennard to help with their shooting struggles this season. Currently the Grizzlies are 21st in three pointers made, 23rd in percentage, and are dead last in free throw percentage this season.

Since the start of the 2021-2022 season, 99 NBA players have 500+ 3PAs:



Of that group, the top two shooters in 3P%:



1. Luke Kennard 44.9%

2. Desmond Bane 43.6%



So in terms of the top 3 point shooters in the NBA, the Grizzlies arguably have the 2 best now. Smart Move — Shawn Coleman (@StatsSAC) February 9, 2023

Kennard can help on all those fronts, as he has been one of the most consistent 3-point shooters in the league over the last few seasons. He’s currently 3rd in three point percentage and is currently 19-20 on free throws this season. Kennard also adds another option in a wing rotation that has underperformed at times this season.

Can Jayson Tatum be stopped?

Jayson Tatum enters today’s game looking to build momentum after a 41-point performance against the Hornets. Tatum has reached the level where you can count on 30+ points on a nightly basis. He has also had success against the Grizzlies lately, scoring 31, 37, and 39 points in the last three meetings between these teams.

Jayson Tatum scored 41 with one nasty highlight after another! pic.twitter.com/jDdjLyKmTm — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 11, 2023

It seems like each defensive assignment for Dillon Brooks is more difficult than the last, but there is no doubt they he will be given the task of guarding Tatum. Brooks will be looking to make up for his last matchup with Tatum, where he ended up fouling out.

Road woes

One theme across the Western Conference has been struggles on the road. The Grizzlies are one of 13 teams in the west with a sub .500 road record and have lost six in a row away from FedEx Forum.

The main issue has been their perimeter defense and inability to stop teams from hitting threes. Opponents are making more and shooting more efficiently from three when the Grizzlies are on the road and it has been the difference in a lot of their games.

The Grizzlies have won their last two games and look to be coming out of their slump, and a win in Boston could be a huge confidence booster. Even with their road struggles this season, the Grizzlies have a chance against a short handed Boston team if they continue playing their brand of basketball.

