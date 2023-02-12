Quick Recap: Memphis falls short in Boston after fourth-quarter flurry from the Celtics

Before the Super Bowl begins, the Grizzlies traveled to Boston today to take on the Celtics. Memphis looked for its third straight victory in its second-to-last game before the All-Star break. Luke Kennard made his debut for the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies were still without Steven Adams and Boston was down Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. So, how did the Grizzlies do as they took on the team with the NBA’s best record?

First Quarter

It was back and forth early as the two Finals contenders went head to head. Dillon Brooks found his offensive game after an extensive shooting slump. He hit two early threes and attacked the rim for a nice layup. Ja Morant struggled early but got to the line on forceful takes to the basket. The Grizzlies went on a 7-0 run to grab a nine-point lead but threes from Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard helped Boston cut into the lead making the score 28-26 after one.

Second Quarter

The Grizzlies’ second unit struggled to generate offense for Memphis and Boston stormed ahead. Derrick White went to work, at one point scoring eight straight for the Celtics. Kennard struggled to get a shot to fall and without any three-point shooting, the Grizzlies could not keep up with the Celtics.

Boston outscored Memphis 35-20 in the second quarter. The Celtics made 12 threes in the first half to Memphis’s four. The Grizzlies did not have a double-digit scorer in the first half. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum had 13, White had 11, and Hauser had 11. Jaren Jackson Jr. struggled with foul trouble and played only 11 minutes in the first half. Memphis went into the half down 61-48.

Third Quarter

Bane laced a triple to start the quarter but Jackson quickly picked up his fourth foul. Jackson sunk a top of the key three to cut into the lead. Bane went to work draining another three and making a tough floater and five minutes into the quarter, Memphis tied the game at 63.

The Celtics answered as Hauser made another three. The action remained close throughout the quarter, mostly because of Morant’s third-quarter excellence. Whether it was blowing by Mike Muscala for an easy layup or throwing dimes to Brandon Clarke and Brooks, Morant was going to work offensively. He finished with 11 points, five assists and four rebounds in the third quarter alone. The Grizzlies cut the lead to one and the score stood at 82-81 after three.

Fourth Quarter

Jackson started the final period with a three to take the lead before White answered with a three of his own on the other end. The Celtics caught fire from beyond the arc as Pritchard and Hauser cashed shots from three-point range. Jackson fouled out with 4:16 remaining as Boston’s lead grew to 10.

Al Horford and White lit it up in the fourth growing Boston’s lead to 12. The Grizzlies were unable to make any headway and came up short in Boston.

Morant finished with 25 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Bane scored 18 points to go along with six rebounds and seven assists. Clarke added 14 points off of the bench but ultimately the Celtics' three-point shooting was too much to overcome. The final score was 119-109.

The Grizzlies head back home to face the Jazz on Wednesday in what is their last game before the All-Star break.

