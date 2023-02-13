Zach Kleiman, Grizzlies set the stage for their all-in move

After Thursday’s trade deadline, various reporters stated that the Memphis Grizzlies were going for it with their trade offers. ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that the Grizzlies offered every single draft pick and swap for Kevin Durant, as well as 3 first-round picks for OG Anunoby. Numerous people mentioned there was a team that offered 4 first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for a recently-acquired Mikal Bridges, and Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto confirmed it was the Memphis Grizzlies.

While there is a lot of smoke around the trade deadline, Kleiman did confirm the team’s aggressiveness to upgrade their roster at the expense of multiple draft picks.

“At any point in time, including this year’s deadline, we were willing to be aggressive to maybe even overly aggressive to get the right player,” Kleiman said to the media on Friday. “At this deadline, there were several guys where we made offers that — if they were accepted — y’all would have said ‘wow, you guys went way too far in what you would’ve done there’.”

The reason for this mindset: they have a ton of belief in this group — this season and beyond.

These trade offers didn’t work for various reasons. Durant wanted to go to Phoenix, and Brooklyn worked with him to get him there. After a lot of chatter about a fire sale in Toronto, Masai Ujiri didn’t trade OG Anunoby, despite the gaudy offers — and none of the Raptors’ core players were moved. Then, Bridges was the centerpiece of the Durant trade, the Nets value him as a key piece, and there’s no incentive to sell since the Rockets’ control their draft capital until 2027 after the James Harden trade.

However, this year’s trade deadline poses a big question for the trajectory of the Grizzlies’ future going forward:

Did Zach Kleiman set the stage for a big “all-in” move?

Many people in the Grizzlies sphere were concerned about Kleiman’s willingness to make a big splash given his recent track record — or they were starved of rumors for the usually quiet front office. He’s had an approach that’s aligns with certain “Moneyball” beliefs.

He moved a high-usage center in Jonas Valanciunas for one that doesn’t demand a lot in Steven Adams, so it could open up more scoring opportunities for Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. — and to move up into the top-10 of last year’s draft. He sold on Grayson Allen before his extension for a shooting prospect and second-round picks to open up playing time and a starting spot for Desmond Bane. They let Kyle Anderson walk to open up time for a forward prospect with more perimeter shooting, and Santi Aldama has stepped up to the plate. The verdict is out on the De’Anthony Melton trade — as we await David Roddy’s development — but the transaction tree has a new branch with Luke Kennard, a shooter that should alleviate the team’s 3-point shooting woes.

With that history, the team’s typical aggressiveness on draft draft, and their approach with player development, skeptics were worried he wouldn’t deviate from the status quo. People were wondering if the big move was going to be an if rather than a when.

Kleiman’s approach at the trade deadline should reduce the chatter or magnitude of these concerns, and push the status of a big move from an if to a when.

There were a few things that stood out from the deadline and his presser within this topic.

For starters, it could’ve been the nature of the trade market at the deadline, but they covet a big wing. I’m moving Kevin Durant to the side here, as every team in the league should want him. It’s Kevin freaking Durant we’re talking about. The Grizzlies were heavily interested in OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, offering draft compensation that probably would’ve veered in “wow that’s a lot of picks” territory. Would’ve it been worth it? Yeah, those two players are All-Defensive caliber wings with offensive juice, and they fit the timeline of their Morant-Bane-Jackson core. For Bridges in particular, he’s on a contract for 3 more years.

There are several points that could be made for a big wing acquisition. Dillon Brooks — who Kleiman said is important to this team, and was not shopped at the deadline — is on an expiring contract. While his defense is usually stellar, his offense and antics could be erratic. Ziaire Williams is not ready for full-time starting 3 responsibilities either. A bonafide two-way wing could also be their ticket to move from “title contenders” to “title favorites” discussion as they’re locked in at all 4 positions — at least with center, they have a permanent solution as well as two possible long-term answers.

Kleiman also used the term “pre-consolidation” — packaging picks ahead of time to get the right fit for this team amidst a possible roster crunch — in Friday’s media availability.

“We have a lot of guys on this roster we believe in,” Kleiman said. “If we’re able to monetize those draft picks ahead of time — pre-consolidate, if you will — and push them in for someone you really believe to be a part of the core for years to come, we’re all ready. We still have all these assets, which we have going forward and would have been glad to use at this deadline.”

Kleiman wants it to be the right deal, and they’ll push the chips in with first-round picks if needed — his first open expression to part with first-round picks since his time here began. It’s an interesting conversation given the makeup of this roster. They brought in 5 players through this past year’s draft that they really like, and they have interesting skillsets worth developing. This also includes Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Vince Williams Jr., who aren’t even on the main roster (yet). Given their developmental depth, and where they would be (hopefully) picking for the next several years, it’s not inconceivable for them to cash in on assets for the right fit within the core.

Besides, they’ve shown through the trades for Desmond Bane and Santi Aldama that they can use second-round picks to move back into the late first-round. Worth noting, even after dealing 3 second-round picks for Luke Kennard, they are still a net-positive in those assets — with 5 second-round picks coming in, and only 3 outgoing. So even if they deal 3-4 first-round picks to bring in a core piece, they can and will go get their guy in the draft with available assets.

This trade deadline opens the door for possibilities down the road for the Memphis Grizzlies’ big all-in move.

It’s nice to see these reports of aggressiveness to acquire a key piece to the Memphis Grizzlies’ path to a championship, as well as Kleiman’s transparency on pushing the chips for it as well. However, at some point, a move will need to be made to cash in on the vision.

They have the pieces to make a blockbuster trade. They have all of their first-round picks, as well as one from the Golden State Warriors next year that’s top-4 protected. They have a collection of good veterans on moveable salaries ranging from $12M to $15M, especially when packaged in a trade. Santi Aldama and Ziaire Williams are two prospects that hold intrigue in these moves as well. Where they draw the line on their players is going to be an entirely different discussion, the real needle-mover in negotiations.

If they fall short in pursuit of a championship this season, it’s going to make the offseason incredibly interesting. They are positioning themselves where they can acquire the next disgruntled star to ask out, and Kleiman’s comments about players wanting to come to Memphis definitely makes you wonder who’s the first star to put the Grizzlies on their “preferred destinations” list. If there isn’t a star asking out, they may drop a treasure chest of draft assets on a player we didn’t expect to be on the move.

Nonetheless, this trade deadline set the stage for Zach Kleiman’s big, all-in trade — a move that has now become a matter of when rather than if, and a topic that may be more prevalent in discussions and outlooks this summer.

