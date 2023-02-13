Grizzly Bear Blues is hiring a Memphis Hustle reporter

With the recent departure of Assistant to the Site Manager Brandon Abraham, Grizzly Bear Blues has an opening for a writer to cover the Memphis Hustle — the Memphis Grizzlies’ G League affiliate team.

This position is not impacted by the Vox Media/SB Nation cuts, as they would start with us when we move on to the next chapter of Grizzly Bear Blues.

What does this position entail?

The only writing requirement would be at least 1 post/week about the Memphis Hustle (this has frequently been “The Hustle Report”). In the past, we have had “quick recaps” on Hustle home games covered in person, but we can talk about that later in the process. This doesn’t restrict you from writing more than just 1 post/week, from only writing “Hustle Reports,” or from writing about the Grizzlies. This is an opportunity to add your own spin and style with this coverage.

This is an opportunity to add your own spin and style with this coverage. There would also be possible podcast appearances, as well, for Hustle expertise on our podcast network.

There is a possibility for this position could be eligible for game credentials to cover Hustle home games at the Landers Center in Southaven, MS — here’s the Hustle schedule for any sort of conflicts.

Compensation for this position would be discussed further along in the process. To be fully transparent, this is not a position suited for a full-time/primary income.

However, Grizzly Bear Blues has been known as a resume booster that has been a stepping stone for full-time positions for The Daily Memphian, Memphis Flyer, Bleacher Report, WREG Actions News 5, local radios across Memphis, and more. And this position has been a stepping stone for jobs in the industry.

Are you interested? Email me (parkerfleming15@gmail.com) with a resumé and writing sample (doesn’t have to be Grizzlies or Hustle related, but would be helpful) by next Monday February 20th, then we will go over the next steps in this process.

