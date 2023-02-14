‘The Starting 5’ Podcast: Grading the Grizzlies Trade Deadline

On the 100th episode of The Starting 5 Podcast, we recapped the Memphis Grizzlies’ 2-1 week, gave our trade deadline grades for the Grizzlies and a post All-Star break resolution for the team, and predicted their final game before the break.

We began the show by discussing what differences we saw in the teams’ performance this past week as opposed to the recent weeks. The Boston Celtics' dominance over the Grizzlies continued despite the improved play from the team.

Next segment we gave our trade grade of the Luke Kennard-Danny Green swap and discussed what the reported attempts at other moves mean for the team going forward. Then, we switched up a little bit with the Super Bowl being played yesterday to answer the question of who is the Pat Mahomes of the NBA.

To close the show, we discussed how the Grizzlies can finish the official first half of the season on a winning note against the Utah Jazz and gave some post All-Star resolutions for the team to be a threat in the western conference.

