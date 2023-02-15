Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (34-22, 23-5 at home) vs. Utah Jazz (29-30, 11-18 away)

WHEN: 7:00 PM CT

WHERE: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: Bally Sports Southeast, 92.9 FM ESPN Memphis

INJURY REPORT:

MEMPHIS: Steven Adams (Out, Right Knee PCL Sprain), Jake LaRavia (Out, G League Assignment), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Two-Way Transfer), David Roddy (G League Assignment), Ziaire Williams (G League Assignment)

UTAH: Micah Potter (Out, G League Assignment), Russell Westbrook (Out, Not With Team)

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS:

MEMPHIS: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman

UTAH: Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, Walker Kessler

Tonight marks the fourth and final matchup of the season between these two teams. Utah is 2-1 versus Memphis with the home team winning every game including the Grizzlies winning the last matchup at the FedExForum last month 123-118. The roster construction of the Jazz will look noticeably different from the previous matchups this season as Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker were both traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley were both traded to the Los Angeles Lakers before the trade deadline last week.

The Utah Jazz currently stand at the 10th seed line in the Western Conference playoff race that remains tight to the core as seeds 4 through 12 are separated by only 3 games. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies remain 2 games ahead of the Sacramento Kings for the number 2 seed in the western conference despite their recent stretch of losing 9 of 12 games.

Three players between these teams will be playing in the All-Star game including two as starters (Ja Morant and Lauri Markkanen) so bragging rights will be on the line as those players could potentially play on the same team come Sunday evening. What can the Grizzlies do to end the 1st half of the season with a win?

Defend the 3 ball

Although the Jazz traded one of their best shooters in Malik Beasley, their system remains the same. The Jazz rank 5th in the NBA this season with 14.1 three-pointers per game and are shooting 36% from three on nearly 39 attempts per game.

The Grizzles' defense has sputtered lately against teams that like to shoot a lot of threes as evidenced by their last matchup against the Boston Celtics when they allowed 21 made three-pointers. The Grizzlies dare their opponents to take a ton of threes and although it has not been the biggest of concerns throughout the entire season (35.7% opponent Three Point %), their recent stretch of losing can be attributed to that.

This game can be a good start in terms of cleaning up their defensive rotations to give them some confidence heading into the break when they will have plenty of time to rest, heal up, and practice for the gauntlet 2nd half schedule they have coming up against a lot of western conference foes.

Rebound, Rebound, Rebound

This coincides with the Grizzlies' 3-point defense as a lot of the open looks they give up are on 2nd chance opportunities. Steven Adams will be back to save the day soon but the team has to collectively rebound for this matchup.

The Grizzlies are still 2nd in rebounds per game and 3rd in total rebounds on the season despite Steven Adams missing the last 10 games. It is not the end of the world, but they cannot get out-rebounded by 20 as they did in their last game against the Celtics on Sunday.

The Prediction

The Grizzles are home where they are tied for the 2nd best home record in the league this season against a team in transition with all of the roster turnover over the last week. The Grizzlies should be motivated to go into the All-Star break with a nice win that could increase their lead for the number 2 seed in the stacked Western Conference and I believe they will find a way to do just that.

Prediction: Utah 115, Memphis 121

Make sure you listen to our newest podcast ‘Grizzly Bear Bets’ for betting guidance for every single Grizzlies game this season.

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.