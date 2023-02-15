Quick Recap: Grizzlies go into All-Star break with a win over Jazz

The Memphis Grizzlies were looking to bounce back after their loss in Boston on Super Bowl Sunday, as the Utah Jazz came to town for the final game before the All-Star break.

The Memphis Grizzlies got off to a quick start, scoring 38 points while drilling 7 three-pointers. The game started in emphatic fashion, as Brandon Clarke finished this alley oop on top of Walker Kessler’s head:

Clarke dunks on Kessler to open the game! pic.twitter.com/4Mwi8TJrHG — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) February 16, 2023

Both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama hit multiple 3’s — as the former hit 3 of his triples, and Aldama hit 2 of his attempts. Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard also joined the festivities, both hitting 3’s in transition. In his home debut, Kennard quickly showed some juice off the dribble as a playmaker. The Grizzlies closed the quarter with a 38-24 lead.

Utah’s Colin Sexton left the game with a hamstring injury.

The 3-party continued with John Konchar and Jaren Jackson Jr. The Grizzlies blitzed the Jazz out of the game, extending a lead as large as 24. The run slowed down, but it wasn’t at concerning levels. The deficit entered the teen’s midway through the quarter, as the Grizzlies entered the half with a 63-47 lead.

Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 7 stocks in the first half, creating a new territory with his performance:

The 2nd half started with Jaren Jackson Jr. scoring a sick block then bucket in one sequence, a perfect encapsulation of his ceiling. Walker Kessler nearly ended up on Ja Morant’s “almost devastating poster dunk” collection midway through the quarter. Unfortunately, the Jazz found a groove while the Grizzlies’ offense stalled to cut the lead to single digits. The Grizzlies ended the quarter with a 88-80 lead, after Juan Tuscano-Anderson’s buzzer-beating layup.

The Jazz continued to cut the lead, narrowing it down to as little as 1. The Grizzlies got well-timed from Morant and Brooks as part of their efforts to push the lead — getting it as high as 11. However, down the stretch, the Jazz trimmed it down to 1 once again. Morant closed things out down the stretch for the Grizzlies — getting to the line and into the paint — as Memphis finished with a 117-111 win.

On to the All-Star break.

Quick Takeaways

Jaren Jackson Jr. can be the best player on the floor mostly every night. Jackson was dominant in this game, especially early. His performance on both ends had him flirting with a 5-block, 5-steal, 5-three outing — the first of its kind in NBA history — by halftime. Though it didn't materialize, he showed the bag on both ends of the floor. He's a rim-altering presence defensively, and his offense continues to build each game — launching 3's, putting the ball on the deck, and getting to the free throw line. He's showing why he's an All-Star, and a crucial component for the Grizzlies' success.

Luke Kennard's value showing early. The 2 three's will stand out as the early returns with the Kennard trade, as it's the primary they traded for him. Zach Kleiman and Taylor Jenkins envision him taking on more of a playmaking role here, one similar to his Detroit days than his time with the Clippers. He made a lot of quick decisions off the bounce to help keep the offense flowing and the defense on their toes. It's going to be interesting to see how he looks when he's more acclimated to the system.

Second half struggles. Yes, the Grizzlies struggled in the second half. The late-game execution lingers as a sore spot, especially since it's coming within the heels of a slump. However, it just seemed like they coasted once they got up big on the last game before the All-Star break. It's not the total end of the world, as you just wait and see how they recharge and regroup after the break.

The Memphis Grizzlies have won 3 of their past 4 games to close the first part of the season. They will go relax on vacation, get moved into a new city, and celebrate Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant making the All-Star game.

