‘The Core 4’ Podcast: Did the Grizzlies do Enough at the Deadline?

It’s the Core Four’s first episode post-trade deadline and just like the Grizzlies, the C4 Boys bring in a new guy to add a spark. To open the show, he asks Dave his takeaway from the Boston game Sunday and Dave believes the Memphis Grizzlies can’t win the big ones. Xavier gives his prediction and what to expect against Utah.

In Embrace Debate, Matt asks the guys: Did the Grizzlies do enough at the trade deadline? The only trade they made added some much-needed shooting and what they gave up didn’t impact team chemistry. Luke Kennard may not have gotten Dave as excited as some other targets but he is a good addition.

For the Top 4 NBA Title Contenders Ranked by the College Football Playoff Committee, the guys have the same top three; Boston, Milwaukee, and Denver have separated themselves from the rest. The debate comes at the four spot - plenty of teams made moves to go for a title right now, is it enough to land any of them at number four?

At the trophy case, the guys give out some hardware. Ja Morant receives two honors and Kyrie has become a movie villain. Matt sings the praises of some of the great reunions the trade deadline brought.

In the Interview, former Grizzly Bear Blues editor Joe Mullinax goes one-on-one with Dave. Joe shares his experiences at GBB and as a Grizzlies fan, and they hit every part of the Grizzlies season through the All-Star Break.

