Report Card: Grizzlies hold off Jazz with 117-111 victory

It was not pretty, nor was it as easy as it likely should have been.

However, in the end, the Memphis Grizzlies held off a spirited comeback back the Utah Jazz in a 117-111 win to end the first half of the NBA season. On a night where Ja Morant nor the Grizzlies shot well over all, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. picked up the slack. In the case of Jackson Jr., history was also made.

Lets hand out a few grades to celebrate the win:

Jaren Jackson Jr.- A+

Activity. And a ton of it.

Jackson Jr. had 26 points, 9 boards, 5 steals, 4 blocks, and 4 threes. He is only the third player in the history of the league to produce 25+ points, 5+ steals, 4+blocks, and 4+threes in a game. And while Jackson Jr. was rather quiet during the fourh quarter, he did his heavy lifting in the first half, which is exactly what the Grizzlies need.

On a night where Morant was not as efficient or impactful as he normally is, Jackson Jr. stepped up and played like a true superstar. He continues to do that more often now on both ends of the court more than ever, a true sign he is evolving into a star.

Brandon Clarke - B+

Clarke got the starting nod tonight as the Grizzlies were looking for him to be the spark he so often can be to lead to a winning effort. And while Clarke did not have one of his best scoring games of the season, he contributed 10 boards, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 3 blocks. He filled the role of playmaker on both ends of the court, especially in the fourth quarter when it was needed most.

Clarke was arguably the most active player on either team in the final frame, and each of his contributions proved to be critical. Tonight was a reminder that while Clarke’s scoring efficiency may be his biggest strength, he can contribute in many different ways to a Grizzlies victory.

Desmond Bane - B+

Like Clarke, Bane did not produce as efficient of a scoring night as he usually does. But his aggressiveness with his shot is what stands out. Bane attempted 20 shots that resulted in 24 points on the evening, each of which was needed with the Jazz holding Morant in check. Bane also contributed 6 rebounds and 4 assists, once again providing value outside of his shot.

This is an encouraging sign from Bane, whose scoring ability is now to the level where he should be demanding to have the second most shots on the team any night he is on the court. While that many not always happen, good results typically occur when Bane is aggressive. The hope is that will carry over to the second half of the season after Bane and the rest of the team get some needed rest.

