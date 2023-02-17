Memphis Grizzlies: Full schedule for 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

Now that nearly three-fourths of the NBA regular season has now been completed, it’s time for one of the best times of the year — the NBA All-Star weekend festivities. For the first time in NBA history, the Memphis Grizzlies will feature at least one player in the Rising Stars Challenge (Kenneth Lofton Jr.) and in the All Star Game — well, actually the Grizz will have two representatives in Salt Lake City, Utah. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., two of the NBA’s up-and-coming stars, will broadcast their skills on the national level Sunday night.

The festivities are headlined by the Jordan Rising Stars Challenge, the Kia Skills Challenge, the Starry 3 Point contest, and on Sunday, the 72nd NBA All-Star Game.

Jordan Rising Stars Challenge

The Jordan Rising Stars Challenge will feature 4 different teams–3 with NBA talent (rookies and sophomores) and 1 with exclusively G-League talent. The two semifinal games will be played to a target score of 40, while the final game ends at 25. Tip-off for tonight’s games begins at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

The four captains associated with the event are former NBA stars Pau Gasol, Deron Williams, Joakim Noah, and Jason Terry.

Each team possesses a good amount of young talent, with the G-League team being led by future top pick Scoot Henderson, and the Hustle beast in Lofton. However, I do not think the roster features enough to emerge victorious over a Paolo Banchero-led Team Pau or Franz Wagner-led Team Deron squad.

Prediction for winner- Team Pau (+190), per DraftKings Sportsbook: It may seem like a copout to select the winner of the Rising Stars Challenge based on them having the best team on the court, but it’s the truth. Banchero is going to be a load for any team to handle, and considering that his supporting cast includes Jaden Ivey, Scottie Barnes, Benedict Mathurin, and company, there’s no shortage of guys to supplement his offensive explosiveness. I don’t think there’s another team in this tournament that matches up with them from an explosiveness standpoint.

Team Pau gets the victory.

2023 Starry 3-Point Contest ( 8 ET February 18th)

This event is certainly the most loaded individual event, by far. The contestants are Tyrese Haliburton, Tyler Herro, Buddy Hield, Kevin Huerter, Damian Lillard, Lauri Markkanen, Julius Randle, and Jayson Tatum. With such a stacked field, it may be difficult to target a favorite, but I think there’s one player who separates himself from the rest- Damian Lillard. At +425, he possesses the best odds of winning the event, along with Buddy Hield. That’s great value for a player that I think is the second-best shooter in the NBA today, behind Stephen Curry. Don’t think too hard—take Dolla Dame.

NBA All-Star Game- February 19, 2023

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokoumpo will serve as captains for the 72nd NBA All-Star Game, which includes a draft taking place shortly before tipoff. MVP candidates such as Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic are among the starters, with Ja Morant serving as a starter replacement for Steph Curry as well. Memphis block specialist JJJ will come off the bench for which ever team he plays for. However, I am going to make a bold statement and select Ja Morant as the All-Star Game MVP. As one of the best dunkers in the NBA, I think that Morant gives us enough highlight plays and wows voters enough to win the award. No Memphis player has ever captured ASG MVP, but Ja’s got most certainly got a chance.

