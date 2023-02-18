Jaren Jackson Jr. elected as a Vice President on National Basketball Players Association

It’s a big weekend for Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies, as he’s in Salt Lake City for his first NBA All-Star appearance. The good news continues, as Jackson has been elected as a Vice President for the National Basketball Player’s Association.

ESPN Sources: National Basketball Players Association election results today:

Grant Williams First-VP to serve a four-year term.

New VP’s: Jaren Jackson Jr. and Donovan Mitchell to serve three-year terms. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 18, 2023

The National Basketball Player’s Association is the union for the players in the league. More on the responsibilities for the executive committee of the NBPA from the NBPA website:

The NBPA advocates on behalf of the best interests of all NBA players, including through the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements, the filing of grievances on behalf of the players, and counseling players on benefits, educational and post-NBA career opportunities.

This is a high honor for Jaren Jackson Jr., becoming the second player in the Memphis Grizzlies franchise history to be elected on the NBPA committee — Garrett Temple being the first. His work off the court has been tremendous, as his promotion of voting education and turnout have stood out.

His mother, Terri Jackson, also serves as the Executive Director of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) — so Jaren is following in her footsteps with this promotion as a VP of the NBPA.

This election comes at a pivotal time in the NBA’s present and future, especially with terms on a new CBA and TV deals on the horizon.

Again, it’s a great weekend for Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies organization. This appointment as Vice President is just another way Jackson will continue to impact the game and the community off the court.

