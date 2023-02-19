All-Star Game Preview: Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. making franchise history

The 2023 NBA All-Star game is finally here, and it will feature two Memphis Grizzlies for the first time ever. Ja Morant is starting for the second straight season, while Jaren Jackson Jr. is a reserve for his first All-Star selection.

Morant got his nod because of his masterful offense, as he’s top ten in both points and assists per game this season. Jackson gets his respect on the other end, leading the league in blocks per game and defensive rating as the betting favorite for Defensive Player of the Year. It’s a big night for the Grizzlies franchise and fanbase, here are some things to look for on this All-Star Sunday.

Which team will they play for?

The biggest wrinkle in tonight’s All-Star game is that the teams will be picked on the spot, Lebron James and Giannis Antetokounpo will draft their rosters just before game time. A true local park pickup game with the best players in the world is an amazing idea, but it also means we won’t know if Morant and Jackson will be teammates or opponents.

Either way could lead to some exciting results, lobs to each other as teammates or maybe even a meeting at the rim as opponents. The most important thing in that everyone comes out healthy, so I doubt that we see the latter, but it would be awesome to watch.

How many minutes will Ja and Jaren get?

As a starter you would expect Morant to get more minutes, but last season he played just 18 minutes in that role. However, Ja’s playstyle is perfect for an All-Star game and after another year of highlight dunks, surely other stars want a chance to throw him a lob.

For Jackson, it might be a little bit different as he is a reserve. He’s also a player that made the team mostly because of defense, which is basically nonexistent for most of the All-Star game. He might not get a ton of minutes early, but in the 4th quarter when the game has a more serious vibe he could see more minutes. Regardless, both of them will see the floor and have a chance to make an impression on one of the NBA’s biggest stages.

Enjoy the show

Anytime all the NBA’s biggest stars are together will be a spectacle, and this All-Star game will be no different. With the amount of talent in the league now, the rosters and players are as exciting as ever before even with some injuries. There will be a lot of high flying dunks, logo threes, and a guaranteed game-winning bucket makes for one of the more entertaining games of the season.

All-Star games are supposed to be a break from the stressful grind of an NBA season, so remember to enjoy it. Regardless of if Ja and Jaren have big nights or not, it will be one of the best nights of the NBA season!

