‘The Core 4’ Podcast: The NBA has a Ref Problem

The Core Four is here to talk trades, refereeing, and rank their NBA title contenders. But, Matt opens the show to discuss Ja Morant being snubbed as an All-Star starter while Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. won’t be making the roster at all.

For this week’s Kleiman Corner, the guys discuss the upcoming trade deadline. The elephant in the room is everybody on Grizzlies’ Twitter fawning over OG Anunoby but, is he worth the three first-round picks Toronto is asking for? Matt and Xavier give alternative targets with much lower asking prices.

Then, Dave gives the young guys a history lesson going through Memphis’ past deadline moves. He shares his top five Memphis Grizzlies trades of all time. Xavier takes some shots at former Grizzlies that should have been traded much sooner.

The guys Embrace Debate over the refereeing across the league. The Grizzlies have a roster full of guys that are hard to officiate but the entire league has been facing a ref problem including some big-name stars.

To close the show, the C4 Boys do their Top 4 NBA Title Contenders Ranked by the College Football Playoff Committee. Matt brings the Top 10 teams based on how the guys have ranked all season and Philly has entered the chat.

