Ja Morant selected as Western Conference All-Star reserve

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is officially a 2-time All-Star.

In a fun turn of events, before Morant plays on the same court that he played on in his first career All-Star last year, he becomes the first Grizzlies player in franchise history to earn an All-Star selection in consecutive years. After being named an All-Star starter last year, Morant will be a part of the 2023 Western Conference All-Star Reserves in Salt Lake City.

And just like his selection in 2022, Morant’s second career All-Star in 2023 has been a near lock all season. Morant currently is averaging 27.4 points, 8.3 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per contest, ranking 11th in points and 7th in assists, respectively, among NBA players this season. Only Morant and Luka Doncic rank among the top 11 in both points and assists.

Furthermore, Morant has continued to lead the Grizzlies to being among the best in the NBA. Just like last year, the Grizzlies will likely be in second place in the West once All-Star weekend arrives, and Morants consistency as both an elite scorer and playmaker are major reasons why. While few doubted that Morant would one day be a superstar, a second straight season as an All-Star and possible All-NBA team member validate Morant as being one of the very best the NBA has to offer.

This will be the 8th time a Memphis Grizzlies player has earned an All-Star selection. Marc Gasol (3 times), Zach Randolph (2 times), and Pau Gasol (Once) are the only Grizzlies to previously be named an All-Star. Only Marc Gasol and Morant have been named All-Star starters as Grizzlies.

Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram. For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart.