How Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. did in 2023 All-Star game

To be honest, this year’s All-Star Game wasn’t what many fans anticipated. Yes, the high amount of points being scored made for an offensive display, with Team Giannis defeating Team Lebron 184-175. However, the lack of defense, particularly in the final stages of play, resulted in many fans savoring more in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jayson Tatum (Team Giannis) displayed his offensive aerial attack, wowing fans with both electric dunks and 3-point shooting. Finishing with 55 points, he was the easy choice for ASG MVP.

This year’s format varied from tradition, as the teams were selected by captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo shortly before tip-off.

Memphis Grizzlies stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. were selected to play for Team Giannis and Team LeBron, respectively. Morant finished with 6 points in 20 minutes, wowing the Utah crowd with a few jaw-dropping dunks. JJJ concluded with 6 points in his ASG debut, which spanned 8 minutes of play.

It’s Jaren pretending he’s gonna steal it from Ja for mepic.twitter.com/DrSGz1XIR3 — Parker Fleming (@PAKA_FLOCKA) February 20, 2023

Jaren Jackson Jr. first All-Star Game bucket! pic.twitter.com/uQdcxoTMS5 — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) February 20, 2023

For Team LeBron, Jaylen Brown scored 35 points and grabbed 14 rebounds off the bench, while Joel Embiid and Kyrie Irving scored 32 points apiece.

In regards to Team Giannis, they captured their first victory in the “Greek Freak’s” third shot at captaincy despite Giannis resting after the first play of the game. Donovan Mitchell finished with 40 points, and Damian Lillard scored 26, including the final basket of the night to finish things off for Team Giannis and secure the victory.

