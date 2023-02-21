Jaren Jackson Jr.’s case for Defensive Player of the Year

This season, Jaren Jackson Jr. has been one of the most impactful defenders in the NBA. After missing the first month of the season, Jackson has become a dominant force on defense and has been the engine behind the Grizzlies’ success. Jackson has become the betting favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year, despite some questions that have been raised about his foul issues, minutes played and even the integrity of his blocks. However, post All-Star weekend his case for the award is stronger than ever.

Blocks and Rim Protection

As the reigning block champion, it is not surprising to see Jaren back leading the NBA in blocks per game. However, he is also currently 3rd in total blocks, only eight behind Nic Claxton and Brook Lopez, who have played 14 and 17 more games respectively. Jackson has missed time but is on pace to win the total blocks title for the 2nd year in a row, which is probably the most impressive part of his block numbers.

Blocks are a big part of Jackson’s case, but it is more important that he alters shots at a high level. Jaren is the best in the league at forcing misses on the interior, as opponents are shooting just 48% against Jaren within six feet of the basket. Opposing players also shoot 15% worse against Jackson at the rim, which is 3rd in the NBA.

Overall defensive impact

Another way to break down Jaren’s impact is to see what the team does with him on the court. Since Jaren’s return on Nov. 15, the Memphis Grizzlies have had the highest defensive rating in the NBA; they have also jumped from 20th to 3rd in defensive rating for the season as a whole. When Jackson is on the court, it seems like the whole team can play defense to their full potential, knowing that he will clean up anything on the interior.

Jackson also has the 4th highest net rating in the NBA and is 6th in overall plus-minus. With Jackson on the floor, the Grizzlies have outscored their opponents by 288 points this season. That impact cannot be overstated after the All-Star Break and heading into the playoffs.

The reason for his incredible ranks in these stats is not solely because of his rim protection, as he has become one of the most versatile defenders in the NBA. Unlike other some other big men, Jackson can also switch onto perimeter players and defend very well. When teams go small Jaren doesn’t get played off the court, which is crucial in today’s NBA.

Compared to other players his size, Jaren also forces turnovers at a high level. Jackson is averaging a career-best 1.1 steals per game, which is 6th in the NBA for players over 6’10”. In the win vs. the Jazz, Jackson joined Anthony Davis as the only players with a game of 5+ steals and 4+ blocks this season. This season, 175 defensive possessions have ended in a steal or a block from Jaren Jackson Jr.

There are some criticisms of his DPOY case, most notably playing fewer minutes because of fouls and foul trouble, but the results speak for themselves when he is on the floor. The Grizzlies are the best defensive team in the NBA with Jackson on the floor, and far from it when he is off. His defensive prowess has been the driving force behind a team that’s currently 2nd in the West, there’s no doubt that Jaren Jackson Jr. is worthy of Defensive Player of the Year.

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.