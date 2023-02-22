When the Memphis Grizzlies selected Jaren Jackson Jr. with the 4th pick in the 2018 NBA draft, he served as a bridge between two eras: the last stage of “Grit ‘n’ Grind” they were running back one more time, and the inevitable “rebuild” on the horizon. Whoever they picked with their next high draft pick would determine how the Grizzlies would be building around their unicorn big man — though no one knew when it’d happen given a debt owed to the Boston Celtics in a trade for Jeff Green.

Then, lottery luck struck in Memphis, and in came Ja Morant.

The vision for the duo of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. was quite clear. Their skillsets complemented each other quite well. Morant is the electrifying point guard who can shift his way into the paint, audaciously attack the rim, and leverage his scoring for masterful playmaking. Though Jackson does his damage inside, his 3-point shooting has been an interesting cog of his player development, one that could swing his trajectory to an even higher ceiling.

From there, you could envision a lot of scenarios with them — and some we’ve already seen. A lot of these come offensively. With Jackson’s shooting prowess from one of the big man spots, he can open up driving lanes for Morant, while also serving as a release valve when the defense collapses. Morant’s playmaking and Jackson’s shooting opens up a pick-and-pop combination, a sequence we’ve already seen in the playoffs.

Both players have grown since their partnership started in 2019, and the team’s rise in the Western Conference has happened in parallel. This past weekend, despite all the criticism regarding the All-Star game itself, there was a different takeaway from it for the Grizzlies. The vision with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. is materializing.

Yes, there is more substance to this team than their All-Star trio. Desmond Bane’s emergence has made the foundation of this team more of a “Big 3” with him, Morant, and Jackson than a star duo — solidifying himself as one of the best shooters in the world, while expanding the horizon of his creation abilities. Dillon Brooks brings the edge and takes on the opponent’s best players. Steven Adams is the glue for this team with all the dirty work. Tyus Jones and Brandon Clarke lead a bench alongside intriguing young players — and one of them, Santi Aldama, has risen as a key cog off the bench. Zach Kleiman has identified the fits, and Taylor Jenkins has architected a system to make it all work around their All-Star duo.

Even with all these factors, they wouldn’t be this spot without the growth and ascension of Morant and Jackson. Morant has catapulted into a superstar tier — beyond just the Nike signature shoe — unlocking a new level of aggressiveness as a scorer, especially in the paint. This season, he’s found a way to leverage his scoring and his playmaking, as he joins Luka Doncic as the only players this season to average at least 27 points and 8 assists per game.

Jackson isn’t your typical superstar, but his defense sports that level of impact. He’s currently on pace to tie Manute Bol for the single-season record for Block Percentage (10.8%). He’s the needle-mover for the team’s defense, covering just about any role. He can switch and guard perimeter, alter offense in the paint, and ferociously swat shots with improved timing. He’s doing all of this at an elite level defensively, while his offensive efficiency is catching up.

Morant engines the offense and Jackson fortifies the defense, both at elite levels. Their impact has catapulted themselves at the team to new heights, as envisioning at the beginning of the era around his duo.

Obviously, the vision is still materializing, since there’s still growth for this duo and this team.

With his duo, you’d like to see more of a two-man game with the All-Stars, as they are 6th in assist combos on this team (41, per PBP Stats). Improved screening from Jackson would help, as would more playcalls geared towards these actions from Jenkins. Unlike the other big men specifically used in pick-and-rolls (Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke, and Xavier Tillman), Jackson is the lone big man with shooting prowess. More actions with a screener with both roll and pop gravity could make the partnership between Morant and Jackson — and the Grizzlies’ offense as a whole — more lethal.

The Grizzlies have risen into contention status rather quickly, because of the impacts of and fits around their star duo. However, their current ceiling is not their desired outcome. The vision around this duo is them driving a team towards a championship within a sustainable window, one mimicking the likes of the Warriors and Spurs. And with Morant and Jackson, as well as Bane and their supporting cast, it’s achievable. Like all championship teams, it boils down to the right breaks to avoid the what if scenarios.

Regardless, All-Star weekend was a representation of the vision of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. materializing — what they’ve become, how they’ve transformed their games and this team, and where they can lead this Memphis Grizzlies team. In the process, they were marketed in a way past Grizzlies All-Stars haven’t been featured. Nike put together an extravagant, icy pop-up shop for Morant’s new line with the company. Jackson was mic’d up for the All-Star practice, and Morant was interviewed by Draymond Green during the All-Star game.

These moments this past weekend is perfectly fitting for this duo and this franchise. Just like this past weekend, the vision around Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. is to take this franchise to uncharted waters and to NBA immortality.

