‘The Core 4’ Podcast: All-Star Recap

The Core Four this week touches on Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.’s All-Star appearances, how to fix the All-Star Game, and look at what the Memphis Grizzlies have to do in the second half of the season to compete for a title.

In Embrace Debate, the guys try to fix the All-Star game. Matt gives new incentive possibilities but, Dave and Xavier don’t think players should need to be incentivized. Everybody agrees the All-Star game was disappointing and has lost its appeal. How much longer will the league let it go on?

The guys then shift their focus to the second half of the Grizzlies season. Dave is doubtful that the Grizzlies can hang on to the two seed if they don’t find stability. Matt gives the Grizzlies a slogan to live by in the second half. Xavier looks at the rest of the tough Western Conference.

In this week’s trophy case, the C4 boys give out awards for All-Star weekend. Matt gives out the corniest trophy, Dave believes Jokic’s MVPs won’t age well and Xavier gives the slam dunk champion his props.

To close out the show the guys do an extended Top Four NBA Title Contenders Ranked by the College Football Playoff Committee to see where everyone has the Grizzlies currently. Last week’s rankings were the first time in four rankings that Memphis was not mentioned on the show. Are people now too cold on the Grizzlies?

