Grizzly Bear Blues is moving to Bluff City Media

Last month, the Grizzly Bear Blues staff was informed they were a part of the cuts from Vox Media and SB Nation. With the news, we had until the end of February to come up with the next chapter of Grizzly Bear Blues.

Well, we found out. Let’s get ready to rock.

Grizzly Bear Blues will be joining Bluff City Media for Memphis Grizzlies coverage. Bluff City Media has started with Memphis Tigers coverage, and it’ll be expanding with us, 901FC soccer, the Memphis Redbirds, the Memphis Showboats, and more athletics in the city.

There will also be annual and monthly subscription tiers where you would have access to insider content, our insider Discord chat, exclusive deals on merchandise, and more. For GBB, our game content and podcasts will remain free, and there will be more digital content coming as well. Our features will be considered “insider content” as a part of a new feature called “The Daily Grind” – a daily feature each weekday from one of our staff members that will drop at 9:50 AM CST each weekday.

You can subscribe to Bluff City Media here. Use promo code “JOIN10” for 10% off when you sign up for an annual subscription.

All of the GBB staff will be returning, and we’ll be having a couple more additions joining us too. The Tiger coverage will come from Tiger Insider Christian Fowler, 92.9 host Gabe Kuhn, and former Memphis Tiger basketball player Will Coleman – among others. Then, there will be more inside coverage on all the different teams around the city such as 901FC, Memphis Showboats, Memphis Americans, and more.

This all came together when Mark King reached out to me on the day of the Vox Media/SB Nation cuts. For those unfamiliar, Mark is a former GBB member (serving as an editor and writer) and also served as a host on “The Locked On Grizzlies Podcast.” Mark is currently the Founder and CEO at Bluff City Media. Here’s what he had to say about the vision of Bluff City Media and Grizzly Bear Blues’ fit with the company:

Grizzly Bear Blues is the premier fan site for Grizzlies coverage in Memphis. When we at Bluff City Media had the chance to add this roster of talent to our Memphis sports coverage, it was a no brainer. And it is just the beginning of how we want to cover sports in the Memphis area. We wants fans to enjoy all type of new coverage that Bluff City Media offers, and we think Grizzly Bear Blues can help us do just that.

I am excited to work with Mark and the rest of the Bluff City Media for this next chapter of Grizzly Bear Blues. What I’m the most excited about – more than the content, the digital content, or just a fresh beginning – is the community, a foundation GBB and SB Nation sites were built on. This new stage of GBB allows us to work more with the city – local sponsors, watch parties, live shows, and more – for more in-person interaction. It’s going to be electric.

Prior to this move, I want to reach out to the GBB audience about our content, what you like about it, and what you want to see from us.

So starting March 1st, grizzlybearblues.com will redirect to the Bluff City Media — go ahead and bookmark Bluff City Media. If you already have an account with Grizzly Bear Blues, a new account will be made for you, and you will get an email with instructions to reset your password – and from there, you can subscribe to either the monthly or annually tier.

We thank SB Nation for providing us a platform to build a community, a place to grow and to talk about the Memphis Grizzlies, and a launchpad for several former staff members to progress their careers in sports and/or media.

It’s time for the next gen of GBB. Hope you come along for the ride!

