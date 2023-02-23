Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (35-22 11-17 away) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (38-19, 23-8 home)

WHEN: 6:30 PM CT

WHERE: Wells Fargo Center — Philadelphia, PA

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: TNT/Bally Sports Southeast/92.9 FM ESPN Memphis

INJURY REPORT:

MEMPHIS: Steven Adams (Out - RT Knee PCL Sprain), Luke Kennard (Out - Non-COVID Illness),

PHILADELPHIA: None

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS:

MEMPHIS: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman

PHILADELPHIA: James Harden, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joel Embiid

After a tough stretch of games heading into the All-Star break, the MemphisGrizzlies are looking to get in rhythm for the home stretch of the season. That journey begins with a trip to Philadelphia facing Joel Embiid and the 76ers.

The Grizzlies will also be seeing a familiar face, as De’Anthony Melton plays his former team for the 2nd time this season. The reception was warm in the last matchup and a similar reaction is to be expected.

Here are some stats, trends, and matchups to watch for in Tonight’s matchup!

Last Time They Met

The last time these two teams met in Memphis, the Grizzlies were able to overcome Embiid’s 35 points and hey an 8-point win. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. combined for 50 points, while Brandon Clarke and Santi Aldama were in double figures off the bench.

Jackson’s impressive block of Embiid’s dunk attempt late in the 4th quarter stands out in the play that sealed the win for the Grizzlies, Pete Pranica called it the “defensive gem of the year.” The Grizzlies will need even more of that from Jackson, as they face Embiid without Steven Adams this time.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Blocks Joel Embiid with the game on the line. Grizzlies win pic.twitter.com/FTeLGKWkzt — Bryson (@BrysonWright3) December 3, 2022

Slowing Joel Embiid Down

Embiid is one of those players that is going to score 25+ on a nightly basis. The Grizzlies were unable to stop Embiid in the first meeting and are now without Steven Adams, who provided solid defense against the MVP candidate despite the big scoring numbers.

The Grizzlies will be looking at Jaren Jackson Jr. to be one of the primary defenders on Embiid, which could be his biggest test of the season. Jackson is a great defender, but one-on-one matchups with players like Embiid have been an issue in the past, especially with foul trouble. It could be a good test for Jaren, who is still adjusting to playing the Five at times.

Road woes

The Grizzlies, along with most of the NBA, have struggled a lot on the road this season. They did at just 11-17 away from FedEx Forum this season and have lost their last seven road games. It’s a concerning trend heading into the final stretch of the season, and the Grizzlies need to rectify it before the playoffs. The 76ers are also one of the better team’s at home with a 23-8 record there this season.

Their main issue away from home has been their defense of the 3-point line, including giving up a record-breaking 12 first-quarter three in Sacramento. Guarding the three-point line will be important as always, even against a Sixers team that is not known for their shooting.

Road struggles have been apparent for the Grizzlies all season, so this could be a big momentum booster for Memphis if they can get a win. For a prediction, expect a back-and-forth game down the stretch giving the Grizzlies a chance to win late. Late-game execution has been an issue for Memphis, and it will have to be improved to get a big road victory in Philly.

