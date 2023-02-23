Quick Recap: Grizzlies blow a 17-point lead to the 76ers

The Grizzlies were back in action against the 76ers for their first game since the All-Star Break.

1st Quarter

Joel Embiid is 2nd in the league in points per game, and the Grizzlies made a point to make him uncomfortable early. Clarke and Jackson racked blocks on Embiid in the opening minutes of the first. Offensively Desmond Bane was the Grizzlies’ ignition in the first quarter. He scored an early 14 points and made 3 three pointers in the first 7 minutes. Bane didn’t stop there; he drained a tough fadeaway three and made a fantastic floater to end the quarter. The Grizzlies maintained a lead of 37-22 to finish the 1st.

2nd Quarter

The Grizzlies continued to throw punishing blows to the 76ers in the 2nd quarter. John Konchar spent his All-Star Break at a place where he received an immense amount of sunlight because his tan is very vivid. This newly tanned Konchar was active in the 2nd, scoring 7 points for the Grizzlies and crashing the offensive glass. Sadly, Joel Embiid didn’t learn his lesson from the last game against the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr had another impactful block on Embiid to add to his DPOY agenda. The Grizzlies locked in defensively against the 76ers, Embiid struggled big time, Dillon Brooks was in Harden’s head, and Doc Rivers sounded like he was about to lose his voice due to the 76ers unsatisfactory play. Jaren closed the half with a desperation 3 pointer which he made, Grizzlies lead the half 59-47.

3rd Quarter

The 3rd quarter was a slugfest for each team. The 76ers attempted to comeback during the opening minutes of the 3rd quarter by cutting the lead to 6 points, bringing the score to 61-55. Finally, Ja Morant began to come alive offensively. First, he made a leisurely breakaway dunk, and his floater began to fall from there. Then, Ja set Santi for a beautiful 360 lob. Although the Grizzlies looked dull offensively to close the quarter, no ball movement and turnovers allowed the 76ers to cut the lead again. The Grizzlies closed the 3rd quarter with a lead 81-75.

4th Quarter

The Grizzlies opened the 4th quarter with a beautiful executed play to free David Roddy for a three. Jaren continued to show his unique game on both ends of the floor with great post buckets and an emphatic chase down block. Much credit to Xavier Tillman Sr. for his defensive play against Embiid this quarter; he forced him into tough shots and turnovers. One of those turnovers lead to Tillman running the break and find Roddy for a strong slam. The relentless 76ers wouldn’t back down with James Harden draining a big three. Then Embiid had a strong and-1, and Harris shot a corner three to cut the lead to one point with 3 minutes left. The Grizzlies poor late game execution was present again. Ja forced many looks inside the paint with miss after miss.

After each missed possession the 76ers capitalized during crunch time. Harden made a timely three pointer in the corner to cut the lead to 104-103 with 1:10 remaining. The next possession Xavier Tillman split a pair of free throws giving the Grizzlies a 2-point lead. Unfortunately, Tobias Harris connected on a devastating three pointer to give the 76ers the lead 106-105 with 39.0 seconds remaining. Ja forced another missed shot, leading to an Embiid breakaway dunk to seal the game. The Grizzlies take a disappointing loss 110-105.

Grizzly Bear Blues will be moving to Bluff City Media on 3/1, and you can subscribe here for exclusive Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Tigers insider content. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram. For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart.