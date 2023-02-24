Second half spotlights for Grizzlies’ playoff push

Memphis Grizzlies Basketball is back.

And unfortunately, last night against the 76ers may have been the perfect (yet unfortunate) microcosm of the Grizzlies play as of late.

A great defensive effort that could allow the Grizzlies to win a game against any team in any setting at any time that was thwarted by a significantly stagnant offense during clutch time.

The All-Star Break was great, as the efforts of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant were celebrated over All-Star weekend. Both Morant and Jackson Jr. have been incredible leading the offensive and defensive efforts for the Grizzlies this season. While they had their struggles last night, both players have done more than enough to make the Grizzlies a contender this season.

However, there are critical aspects of three individual players that must improve for the Grizzlies to truly be where they need to be: Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, and Tyus Jones. And the reason why is because, as good as the Grizzlies defense can be, their offensive consistency (or lack their of) could ultimately define this season. Morant and Desmond Bane have shown plenty of times that they can match up with any duo offensively in the league; however, support from the rest of roster matters when it comes to generating the aforementioned consistency.

Let’s take a look at how this can be achieved:

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Actually, Taylor Jenkins)

Jaren Jackson Jr. is included here not as a reference to negative offensive play or a specific area of offensive struggle. He has been terrific on both ends of the court, almost quietly having the best offensive year of his career. The reason why Jaren Jackson Jr., and more specifically how Taylor Jenkins utilizes him, is mentioned is because the time is now for the Grizzlies to utilize him as effectively as possible.

This does not directly mean Jackson Jr. needs a massive leap in his offensive usage. He is asked to do a lot defensively, and with how effective he is, that should remain the focus. It is more to do with when and how Jackson Jr. is being utilized, especially in high-leverage and late game situations. For instance, Jackson Jr. is the Grizzlies most consistent shooter overall and from three in fourth quarter situations this season. However, the numbers could use improvement in clutch situations. This improvement will come from repetition, and Jackson Jr. getting used to being a primary offensive option in high-leverage and/or late game situations.

One of the biggest reasons why the Grizzlies have struggled recently is stagnant late game offense. However, in many of their recent wins, Jackson Jr. being featured in the fourth quarter has made the needed difference. Expanding that thought a bit more, Memphis is 26-9 since the start of the 2022 calendar year with JJJ makes multiple field goals in the fourth quarter, including 11-4 this season. Memphis has to find sources that will lead to consistent offensive production late in games to advance in the post season. While Jackson Jr. must stay available by limiting fouls, Jenkins and his staff must place a priority on getting him going in the most critical parts of the game. This will allow for his confidence to grow to be that source once the NBA Playoffs arrive.

Dillon Brooks

Not sure if this one of those “hill that I will die on” situations, but I remain fully convinced the best lineup for this Grizzlies roster against the league’s best includes Dillon Brooks. He remains one of our five most important players, mainly because of what he does for our defense and how that is likely our ticket to a deep playoff run. However, with the offensive struggles of Brooks in 2023 especially, it is logical why others may not be convinced.

He has to alter his approach so that his offense does not eliminate a significant portion of the defensive value he provides.

45 players have 300+ 3 Point Attempts—Lowest %s:



1. LeBron James: 31.0%

2. Dillon Brooks: 31.2%

3. Trae Young: 32.4%

4. Keldon Johnson: 32.8%

5. Jaylen Brown: 33.1%

6. Jalen Green: 33.3%

7. Terry Rozier: 33.3%

8. Jordan Poole: 33.5%

9. Julius Randle: 33.84%

10. Max Strus: 33.8% pic.twitter.com/maI3G1rimV — NBA University (@NBA_University) February 19, 2023

Among the 61 players who have attempted 700 or more shots this season, Brook ranks:

61st in FG%

61st in TS%

61st in eFG%

Of the 58 players who take take at least 2 shots per game with 18 or more seconds left on the shot clock, Brooks has the worst FG% and eFG% of the group. The evidence is pretty strong and clear that Brooks has to make smarter decisions as plays are setting up, as well as taking better shots overall. Since the start of the 2020-2021 season, the Grizzlies are 30-11 when Brooks takes 15 or less shots while shooting better than 40%, including 12-3 this year.

Obviously, this is nothing new, and is a point that has been made for years. In my opinion, Luke Kennard was not acquired to replace Dillon Brooks. However, in a year where offensive consistency will likely matter more than it ever has before, Brooks must allow his defensive impact to make a difference by playing smarter on offense. With the potential of the Grizzlies defense and his free agency after this season, Brooks has more reasons than ever to make adjustments quickly.

Tyus Jones

There is no doubt the most important players to the Grizzlies success are Morant, Jackson Jr., and Bane. The next most critical players are Brooks and Steven Adams (he cannot get back soon enough.) But what about Tyus Jones? Consider the correlations below:

First 21 games this season (Grizz 12-9): Jones was 44.3% from field, 37% from three, 64% from line, 4.5 AST to TO Ratio, -94

Next 23 Games (Grizz 19-4): Jones was 44% from field, 39.4% from three, 89% from line, 6 to 1 AST to TO Ratio, +171

Last 13 Games (Grizz 4-9): Jones was 38.6% from field, 31.6% from three, 91.7% from line, 4 to 1 AST to TO Ration, -17

This is not meant to argue the point that Jones is more important than any of the players listed above. But it is no coincidence that the team struggles and succeeds as Jones struggles and succeeds, because his skill set impacts multiple areas. His shooting provides the Grizzlies with reliable depth from distance, which offers longer stretches of balanced offense. His playmaking boosts the production of his teammates, which makes the offense more consistent.

If the playmaking and shooting of Jones are at above average levels, his minutes are very advantageous for the Grizzlies. While it may be unfair to expect for Jones to shoot 40% from three while also rarely making a turnover, he has proven he can do that for significant stretches. If the Grizzlies can get that level of production in the second half of the season and the postseason, it will provide a tremendous boost the depth of this roster needs. Plus, Jones has already proven he can make a difference in the postseason.

If Jackson Jr., Brooks, and Jones can become more consistent in these areas, this provides the Grizzlies with the productive depth they need on both ends of the court to have success now and into the postseason. The return of Steven Adams will also be a tremendous help. As others have mentioned, the Grizzlies, if fully healthy, have the chance to feature the best defense in the Western Conference this postseason. But the defensive impact can be lowered by long stretches of ineffective offensive basketball. As a result, the time is now for the aforementioned improvements to be made. And hopefully, the changes will remain consistent, especially when they are needed most.

Grizzly Bear Blues will be moving to Bluff City Media on 3/1, and you can subscribe here for exclusive Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Tigers insider content. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram. For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart.