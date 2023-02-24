Report Card: Lack of Late Game Execution Leads to Another Loss for Memphis

The Grizzlies late game struggles are starting to get repetitive, and it is making a harsh reality clear that these struggles are going to be hard to correct. While the return of Steven Adams in the near future may help, it is more than just one player. It will take adjustments from the entire roster and coaching staff to make any improvements consistent.

It was a disappointment night, especially from the offense. Ja Morant had one of his worst offensive games in a while, and despite what looked like the start to a career night for Desmond Bane, the 76ers kept him quiet for the rest of the night. And though the defense was excellent for most of the night, the Grizzlies could not get enough stops late.

Let’s hand out a few grades for the evening:

Desmond Bane B

Bane was the best player on the Grizzlies offense by far tonight, especially in the fourth quarter. However, he only scored six points the rest of the night, as Philadelphia was able to limit the Grizzlies offense more and more as the game progressed.

However, Bane’s start was highly encouraging, as the more he gets going early in games, the more the Grizzlies will play with a lead. The key for Bane, like everyone else, is figuring out how to keep that same effectiveness offensively throughout the whole game.

Rest of Grizzlies Starters - D

The Grizzlies starters deserve a bit of credit for the defensive they showed for much of the game, but it did not matter in the end. What did matter was that Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Morant were 11-41 from the field. When the fouls calls stopped frequently occurring late in the game, Memphis did not have an answer.

The consistency this offense needs starts with its best players, and along with Bane, these three are the catalysts of the Grizzlies offense. For a good portion of games, that can play quite well. But if they often struggle in the fourth and in clutch situations to the point that it wipes away all valuable play that happened previously in the game, adjustments must be made.

Xavier Tillman - B+

Xavier Tillman, like everyone else, struggled late. However, he more than did his job when he was on the court. Eight points and 12 rebounds just scratches the tip of the iceberg. As Brandon Clarke was a bit limited due to fouls trouble, Tillman took on the assignment of Joel Embiid for much of the Game. The end result was Embiid having one of his worst shooting nights in recent memory.

Yes, right now, Tillman is playing a bit more than he should. However, Tillman does a great job of reminding us of the impact he can make against some of the best bigs in the NBA when he gets his chance.

David Roddy B+

Though David Roddy did not have a career game or anything, he was huge at the start of the fourth quarter. This illustrates a potential role of Roddy as this year continues. Though he may have less minutes once Luke Kennard and Steven Adams are back, Roddy has shown the ability to really make an impact in short sports, especially as a finisher. If Roddy can add value in this manner as he did tonight, it can be very valuable to the Grizzlies. It will provide a needed offensive boost when the starters are off the court, something this roster needs as much of as possible at the moment.

Grizzly Bear Blues will be moving to Bluff City Media on 3/1, and you can subscribe here for exclusive Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Tigers insider content. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram. For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart.