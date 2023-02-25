Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (35-23, 24-5 at home) vs. Denver Nuggets (42-18, 15-14 away)

WHEN: 7:00 PM CT

WHERE: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: Bally Sports Southeast, 92.9 FM ESPN Memphis

INJURY REPORT:

MEMPHIS: Steven Adams (Out, Right Knee PCL Sprain), Jake LaRavia (Out, G League Assignment), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Out, Two-Way Transfer), David Roddy (G League Assignment), Ziaire Williams (G League Assignment)

DENVER: Collin Gillespie (Out, Fractured Right Lower Leg), Aaron Gordon (Left Rib Contusion), Zeke Nnaji (Right Shoulder Sprain)

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS:

MEMPHIS: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke

UTAH: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Vlatko Cancar, Nikola Jokic

Tonight marks the season's second matchup between these two teams and the first and only matchup at the FedExForum. The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets defeated the Grizzlies in their first matchup this season in Denver 105-91 on December 20th in a game in which the Nuggets jumped out to a 21-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

After the Grizzlies’ loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and the Nuggets’ win in Cleveland over the Cavaliers Thursday night, the Nuggets’ lead for the number 1 seed is now at 6 games over the 2nd place Grizzlies. This game is very pivotal for the Grizzlies for several reasons, but if they want to have any shot at potentially getting the 1 seed, this is almost a must-win game.

Nikola Jokic remains in prime MVP form as he posted his 22nd triple-double this season in the Nuggets’ first game after the All-Star break against the Cavaliers with a 24-18-13 stat line. As the Grizzlies continue to play without the services of Steven Adams, the task gets tougher against the opposition at the position he plays after having to play against Joel Embiid and the 76ers.

The Nuggets just moved above .500 on the road with their last victory in Cleveland but have mostly struggled (as has most of the league) on the road throughout the entire season. The Grizzlies have won 3 games in a row at home and are tied for the 2nd best home record (after the Denver Nuggets) in the league. How can the Grizzlies use their homecourt advantage to win a marquee game against one of the NBA’s elite?

Win the coaching matchup

There has been a lot of chatter within the Grizzlies fanbase about the lineups and philosophy that Taylor Jenkins has used over this 4-10 stretch that the Grizzlies have endured. Of course, his hands are tied with the injury of Steven Adams, but it is okay to recognize that he could do a better job of managing the lineups and making adjustments in the marquee games and close games.

Coming up with better plays to get the Grizzlies easier points in the halfcourt at the end of games has to be at the top of the priority list for coach Jenkins. Utilizing lineups that play to the strength of the team at the appropriate time can be improved especially with the minutes played for the stars.

This stretch of the season is playoff basketball from here on out, and Taylor Jenkins has a great opportunity to show if he is capable of contending with the higher tier of coaches in the league. Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone is one of the best and Taylor Jenkins will have to bring his A-game to secure a victory tonight.

The Prediction

The Grizzles are in a current slate of tough games against opponents that are either battling for playoff positioning or battling to get into the playoffs and they are already 0-1 after the All-Star break. Considering the Grizzlies have lost 8 games in a row on the road they must remain excellent at home. With that said, I expect the Grizzlies to play one of their best games of this season against the team to beat (record-wise) in the Western Conference and prove their standing as a true championship contender this season.

Prediction: Denver 111, Memphis 119

