Quick Recap: Grizzlies cook Nuggets in resounding win

The Memphis Grizzlies returned to FedExForum for their first home game after the All-Star break, as the top-seeded Denver Nuggets rolled into town. The Grizzlies (Steven Adams) and Nuggets (Aaron Gordon) were both missing key players, but it still served as an anticipated bout on this Saturday slate of games.

The Grizzlies and Nuggets started with a fast, back-and-forth pace. Xavier Tillman quickly scored 6 points off the bat. The Nuggets started off fine, but they cooled off significantly towards the end of the quarter. Ja Morant was pretty much able to get wherever he wanted on the floor, attacked the paint at will. The Grizzlies closed with a 28-20 lead after the first quarter.

The Grizzlies made it rain from deep in the 2nd quarter — drilling 6 three-pointers in the quarter. Tyus Jones led the charge here, connecting on 4 triples, which really generated some flow in the offense when Morant sat. The Grizzlies used a 14-2 run to start the quarter to blow the doors open a little bit, generating a sizable double-digit lead quick. The Grizzlies finished with a 66-42 lead at halftime.

The Grizzlies built their lead up past 30 points, and they didn’t budge. Their offense was still crisp, and they were going after 50/50 balls too — Morant included:

It's such a tone-setter when your star player goes after 50-50 balls this hard



And obviously the silky finish from Ja Morantpic.twitter.com/TazQjeT6Up — Grizzly Bear Blues (@sbnGrizzlies) February 26, 2023

The Grizzlies closed with a 94-62 lead at the end of the 3rd quarter.

The Nuggets pulled Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. at the start of the 4th quarter. Nothing totally eventful happened in the quarter. Luke Kennard and Tyus Jones hit a couple of 3’s to bring their totals to 4 and 5, respectively.

The Grizzlies ended the game with Kennedy Chandler, Ziaire Williams, Jake LaRavia, David Roddy, and Kenneth Lofton Jr. The fans got treated with some good Jr. moments.

Memphis Grizzlies close with a resounding 112-94 win.

Quick Takeaways

Stones back rolling. Tyus Jones went on an absolute heater in the 2nd quarter, and it was great to see him snap out of a funk lately. In his last 11 games, Jones has averaged 4.5 points and 3.6 assists on 33.9% shooting from the field and 14.3% from 3. He played with extra swagger and confidence on the offensive end, and when he’s doing that, the offense tends to hum and work its way around in the halfcourt. For the Grizzlies to officially navigate out of this weird month stretch of play, getting the “Tyus Stones” version of Jones will be crucial.

The Memphis Grizzlies will get a couple days off before they play the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Tuesday February 28th.

