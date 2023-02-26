Report Card: Grizzlies earn a Big Victory in the Bluff City over Denver

What a special Saturday night it was in the Association.

Four of top six teams in the NBA faced off against each other last night, and as everyone expected, it was the Memphis Grizzlies who emerged with the best performance of the evening.

In a 112-94 victory over Denver (a score that makes the game appear much closer than it actually was), the Grizzlies not only earned a win over the top team in the Western Conference; they made a statement in the process. From stifling defense from the starting lineup to magnificent shooting performances from the bench, a complete team effort resulted in arguably the biggest victory of the season.

Let’s hand out a few grades from last night:

Tyus Jones - A+

Stones was absolutely spectacular.

Four threes in the first half helped the Grizzlies take control and never look back, as he also added five assists and zero turnovers. Jones played calm and with confidence, and the result was the bench unit making the difference in the game.

While he may not make five threes every game, contributing from deep early will make it more likely the Grizzlies offense will find the consistency in needs. The more often that happens, the more likely good results will come in bunches.

Luke Kennard - A

Luke Kennard displayed the exact reason why the Grizzlies acquired him at the trade deadline. Both he and Jones were tremendous in support of the defensive effort of the Grizzlies starting lineup, providing three after three to create a big lead. In only his third game as a Grizzly, Kennard showed he already was well in sync with the roster.

Though Memphis likely sees Kennard as more than a shooter, having him as a consistent source of shooting makes the Grizzlies offensive arsenal even deeper. If Jones and Kennard can be a dynamic shooting duo off the bench, it could be a huge bench in the postseason.

Xavier Tillman - A

The first six points of the game for the Grizzlies were produced by Tillman, but that was far from the only value he provided. For the second straight game, Tillman did well in limiting an All-World center from taking over. He also added value on both ends of the court, with 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a block.

Once Steven Adams returns, Tillman may go back to inconsistent playing time. But his knack for showing up and making a noticeable difference against elite NBA centers likely means Tillman will play more meaningful minutes at some point this season. X always being ready is a huge boost for the Grizzlies front court.

Coaching Staff A+

Yes, Taylor Jenkins and the rest of the Grizzlies coaching staff have had their struggles and successes just like the rest of the roster this season. However, last night, Jenkins and company did superb job having the Grizzlies ready to dominate on both ends of the court.

From defending Jokic and not allowing many good looks to featuring the chemistry between Jones and Kennard, Memphis clearly had a game plan in place they knew could be effective against Denver. And they executed it quite well.

The key now is build off this perfomrance to establish some needed consistency, especially on offense.