Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (36-23, 25-5 home) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (29-32, 14-18 away)

WHEN: 6:30 PM CT

WHERE: FedExForum

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: TNT/Bally Sports Southeast/92.9 FM ESPN Memphis

INJURY REPORT:

MEMPHIS: Steven Adams (Out, Knee)

LOS ANGELES: Anthony Davis (Probable, Foot), D’Angelo Russell (Doubtful, Ankle), LeBron James (Out, Foot), Scotty Pippen Jr. (Out, Two-way player), Cole Swider (Out, Two-way player)

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS:

MEMPHIS: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman

LOS ANGELES: Dennis Schroder, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, Anthony Davis

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off of a statement victory after blasting the one-seed Denver Nuggets 112-94. Tonight they face the Los Angeles Lakers who had a big comeback win on Sunday in Dallas.

Memphis blew a double-digit lead to the Philadelphia 76ers in its first game after the All-Star break, but it looked more like the team Grizzlies fans had come to love earlier in the year when they went up by as much as 35 against Denver on Saturday. The Grizzlies have not been quite the same dating back to last month when the Los Angeles Lakers broke Memphis’s 11-game win streak in what will forever be known as the Shannon Sharpe game. The Grizzlies are 5-10 since and have been a mess offensively. This skid coincides with Steven Adams getting hurt, but regardless, the Grizzlies have not looked the same. That is, until last Saturday night.

Since the All-Star break, the Lakers are 2-0 with victories over the Golden State Warriors and Mavericks. After making significant moves at the trade deadline, Los Angeles has put a deeper and more talented roster around stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James and the Lakers are only a game behind the Pelicans for the last Play-in spot, but with a cluster of teams competing for the Play-in, every game is a must-win for Los Angeles.

However, after suffering an injury on Sunday, James will sit Tuesday against the Grizzlies. James remained in Sunday’s game but was ruled out by Shams Charania Monday evening. James is expected to get multiple opinions and is expected to be out for an extended amount of time. The Grizzlies are still without Adams, but all signs point to Big Kiwi returning soon. While this matchup may be a little less exciting without the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on the court, Davis and the new-look Lakers could still give the Grizzlies trouble. So, what do the Grizzlies need to do to grab a win before hitting the road for five games?

Let it Rain

In Memphis’s big win over the Nuggets on Saturday, the Grizzlies shot 15/44 (34.1%) from three. This is actually below Memphis’s 34.3% mark that they have averaged this year. Tyus Jones and Luke Kennard were responsible for nine of Memphis’s 15 triples. It was a phenomenal shooting night for Jones, whose confidence seemed to bubble with each shot. Kennard was magnificent, shooting 4/5 from deep, displaying exactly why the Grizzlies traded for the sharpshooter.

While Jones and Kennard may have been feeling it from deep on Saturday, Memphis’s stars were not. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane shot a combined 3/14 from beyond the arc. It may have taken some time for him to re-find his stroke but Bane has returned to form. Before Saturday’s game, Bane had been shooting 43.7% from deep on 6.9 attempts per game in his last 15 outings. Saturday is more likely to have been an outlier, rather than an area of worry.

For Morant and Jackson, it was a pretty standard night. Morant has shot 32.5% from deep over his last 15 games. Some nights, Morant has it from beyond the arc, and other nights the opponents are daring him to shoot from deep. Jackson is at 31.6% from three over his last 15 games. For Memphis to be a successful three-point shooting team, Morant must work to get shooters like Bane, Kennard and Jones open, rather than settle for contested jumpers.

Dillon Brooks, is that you?

Saturday was Dillon Brooks’s best game in a long time. Brooks scored 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3PT) and grabbed three rebounds. He also spent much of the game defending Jamal Murray who finished with 8 points on 3-13 shooting and 1-5 from beyond on the arc. Brooks relishes guarding the opposing stars and after what happened in January, he is likely upset he won’t get a rematch with James.

Surprisingly, Brooks is better on the road than at the FedExForum. At home, Brooks is averaging 13.1 points on 38.8/28.3/78.6 shooting splits. He averages more rebounds and assists on the road and has fewer turnovers in away games. In the previous matchup between these two teams, Brooks went 4-17 from the field and 1-4 from deep.

When Brooks is at his best, he is an elite two-way player who is the heart and soul of the Grizzlies. When he is at his worst, Brooks is detrimental on offense, overzealous on defense and a fierce instigator, whose antics can be hard to defend. If Memphis can consistently get the Brooks that fans saw on Saturday night, the Grizzlies will be better on both sides of the ball.

Prediction

The Grizzlies boast one of the NBA’s best home records at 25-5. Tuesday they host the James-less Lakers, who are coming off one of their best wins of the year. The Grizzlies' performance in Saturday’s win has me hopeful that the team has turned a corner and will return to its winning ways. If Memphis continues to get bench contributions from Kennard and Jones, along with whatever Santi Aldama and Brandon Clarke have to offer game to game, then the Grizzlies should have no troubles with Los Angeles. With a long road trip ahead, it is pivotal that Brooks and the Grizzlies are at their best. If Brooks can find a rhythm ahead of the road trip, Memphis will return to form ahead of the playoffs.

Memphis 115, Los Angeles 108

