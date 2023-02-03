Nxt Gen Pod: Discussing the Grizzlies’ Trade Deadline options

On this week’s episode of the Nxt Gen Podcast, I am joined by the Tribal Chief of Grizz Twitter, Anthony Sain. We open by discussing the Memphis Grizzlies’ loss to the Trail Blazers and why they have struggled on this stretch. Then, we get into the biggest question of the deadline, are the Grizzlies going all in? Or will they stay put and continue to focus on development?

We detail a few of the trade targets the Grizzlies have been linked to, including OG Anunoby, Malik Beasley, Cam Reddish, and many more. We also point to a few players that could make the money work in these deals and whether or we are worried about losing draft picks in the future.

You can also find this episode on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. You can also subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on these platforms so you could get every single episode of our 5 podcasts — GBBLive, The Starting 5, The Nxt Gen Podcast, The Core 4, and Grizzly Bear Bets.

Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram. For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart.