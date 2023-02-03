Report Card: Grizzlies lose their 7th of their last 8 in Cleveland

The Memphis Grizzlies traveled to Cleveland to face a Cavaliers team that has been impressive all season. Memphis has been struggling of late, losing six of their last seven heading into this matchup, and would have to deal with another injury as NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. was ruled out before the game.

The game started out at a blistering pace with both teams scoring early and often. There were 17 lead changes in the first half before Darius Garland and the Cavs began to build a lead after Ja Morant left the game in the 2nd quarter due to foul trouble. Santi Aldama led the Grizzlies in scoring with 16 at halftime, but still the Grizzlies trailed by 13.

After the half the Grizzlies started on a 10-0 run and the game started to get intense. In the middle of the 3rd quarter, Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell got into a scuffle that eventually led to this confrontation on the baseline. Both were ejected after further review.

Donovan Mitchell vs. Dillon Brooks.



pic.twitter.com/6KiNGt9ax2 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 3, 2023

The Cavs began to build another lead heading into the 4th quarter behind an incredible performance from Garland. Missing Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams on the interior against the potent frontcourt of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley combined for 35 points. The Grizzlies could not overcome the late Cavalanche, losing 128 to 113

Santi Aldama- A: 21 points, 7-15 FG (4-7 3-PT), 10 Rebounds, 1 Assist, 1 Steal

When Jackson Jr. has been out with injury or limited because of fouls, Aldama has continued to step up in his absence. For most of the first half, he was the Grizzlies best scoring option both inside and out, making three of the Grizzlies six makes from beyond the arc in the first half.

He was not able to keep up his production in the 2nd half, but it’s hard to ask for more from a second year player who spent much of last season in Southaven with the Hustle. His development into a solid NBA rotation piece has been one of the biggest stories of the Grizzlies season.

Desmond Bane- B: 25 Points, 8-15 FG (6-7 3-PT), 2 Rebounds, 1 Assist

Desmond Bane has been in and out of the lineup due to injury, and it’s clear it has had an effect on his play overall. However, tonight he looked like every bit of himself from behind the arc, making 6 of his 7 attempts.

He continues to look more like himself after a foot injury and knee injury have forced him to miss time but he finally looks to be hitting his stride, even as the Grizzlies are on this tough stretch of losses. He has scored 20+ in seven of his the last nine games.

Ja Morant- B: 24 Points, 9-20 FG (6-6 FT), 8 Rebounds, 8 Assists, 1 Steal, 1 Block

It’s hard to describe the types of plays Ja Morant makes on a nightly basis, and tonight was no different. He scored well in the paint, even though the Grizzlies as a whole struggled there. He also had 8 assists and tried his best to get the other guys going, it simply wasn’t enough.

The main issue tonight was his foul trouble, which forced him to sit late in the 2nd quarter. The Cavaliers went on a 15-7 run to end the quarter and took a 13 point lead, the Grizzlies played from behind for the rest of the night.

Interior defense and scoring- D

It was a bad night for the Grizzlies both scoring in the paint and stopping the Cavaliers inside. The Grizzlies lead the NBA in points in the paint but were outscored 64-44 in that category tonight. This is mostly due to the absence of both Adams and Jackson, but that’s still not an excuse to lose by 20 in the paint battle. Hopefully, Jackson can return soon, but the Grizzlies will have to learn how to play without Adams’s interior presence for the next few weeks.

Overall Grade: D

The Grizzlies were at a disadvantage because of injuries, but still had a chance to make this a game down the stretch. However, whenever Morant, Bane, and Aldama weren’t on the floor they could not find any offense. With the trade deadline approaching, it will be interesting to see how the front office responds to this stretch.

Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram. For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart.