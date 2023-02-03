Dillon Brooks suspended after low blow to Donovan Mitchell

It was inevitable. After Thursday night’s brawl with the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers, Dillon Brooks has been suspended for his role with it.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/NvSOrOpCzZ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 3, 2023

Honestly, I’m surprised Brooks didn’t receive another game for his low blow to Mitchell. Regardless, it’s pretty inexplicable for any shot down there in many circumstances — yet alone in a basketball game.

Brooks’ low blow has been a subject around Twitter and national TV shows, including ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith claiming his actions could cost the Memphis Grizzlies a NBA championship.

It’s been a struggle for Brooks since the turn of the calendar year, averaging 11.3 points on 35.3% shooting (12.3 field goal attempts per game) and 21.3% from 3 (5 three’s per game). He also has 3 more technical fouls until he’s automatically suspended, as he has received a T 13 times this season — only trailing Draymond Green.

So this game is against Toronto, which for trade pundits will be one they monitor closely. Now, we see who the Grizzlies start in his place. Do they roll with Danny Green or Ziaire Williams — two players mentioned in any packages for OG Anunoby? Or do they start John Konchar or David Roddy?

The Memphis Grizzlies have had a rough past few weeks, losing 7 of their 8 past games. This action is another blemish in their 2023 year. There’s time to turn things around — and a sample size suggesting they can do so — but Brooks’ role in Thursday’s altercation is just another event in the unfortunate time of the season.

Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram. For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart.