‘The Starting 5’ Podcast: Will the Grizzlies Make a Deadline Trade?

On this week’s episode of The Starting 5 Podcast, we recapped the Memphis Grizzlies’ 3-game losing streak amid the drama surrounding the team, gave props to Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.’s All-Star nods, discussed some Grizzlies trade deadline scenarios, and predicted their 3-game week.

We began the show by discussing how the team can snap this recent slump and what is the cause of it. A lot of things not dealing with basketball are starting the creep up more often than not.

Next segment we gave our flowers to Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and the coaches that voted them in for the All-Star game. Also, we played a trade scenario game determining which players we would trade for a select number of trade targets for the Grizzlies.

To close the show, we discussed how the Grizzlies can get back to their winning ways and predicted their upcoming week. Their schedule this week consists of the following:

