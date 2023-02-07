GBBLive: Could the Grizzlies trade for OG Anunoby?

Trade deadline is heating up, and everything is revolving around the Toronto Raptors. The Memphis Grizzlies have been tied to these rumors, primarily with OG Anunoby. Every time you tune into something, it feels like there’s manifestation or dialogue around the possibility of the Grizzlies trading for OG Anunoby. ESPN, The Ringer, The Athletic, Grind City Media, and Marc Stein and Chris Haynes have discussed Anunoby and the Grizzlies together.

Is there something there? With the trade deadline this week, will this be spoken into existence?

I have SDPN’s Esfandiar Baraheni to talk about the Memphis Grizzlies and OG Anunoby trade rumors.

For starters, we talk about what the Raptors to the point of putting their players on the market, primarily OG Anunoby in this case. We talk about these rumors, and why the Grizzlies would be a good landing spot for him. We also discuss whether or not he’d move the needle for Memphis as a title contender.

Finally, we break down the different trade packages it’d take for OG Anunoby. Danny Green’s salary feels inevitable. Would it take Dillon Brooks instead? Will it include Ziaire Williams or Santi Aldama, or will it take both of them? Will it really take 3 first-round picks to make this deal go down?

