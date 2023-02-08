Memphis Grizzlies NBA Trade Deadline Primer and Predictions

The NBA trade deadline is less than 24 hours away, as teams will rush to make deals to bolster their outlooks prior to the 2PM (CST) buzzer. A couple weeks ago, it didn’t look like the Memphis Grizzlies would make moves.

Who was to blame?

They were the 2nd seed in the Western Conference by a long shot — and still are despite the slump. However, the projections of a trade became more likely after the events of the past few weeks. They’ve lost 8 of the past 10 games. The 4th quarter execution has evaporated. They’ve been at the center of conflict between the Shannon Sharpe skirmish, everything with their incident with the Ja Morant’s inner circle and Indiana Pacers, and then Dillon Brooks’ low blow on Donovan Mitchell. The vibes and energy seem lower than usual — definitely not immaculate — and it’s fair to suspect the team looks to shake things up at tomorrow’s deadline.

Who knows, though. The Grizzlies aren’t known for shuffling the deck midway through the season, as the only trade they’ve made around the deadline came in 2020. Then, they acquired Justise Winslow, Gorgui Dieng, Dion Waiters, and Jordan Bell in exchange for Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill, and Bruno Caboclo.

Let’s dive into some questions ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

Will the Grizzlies go against their grain?

How the Grizzlies deviate from the status quo is probably the biggest question around their trade deadline outlook, because it could go against everything they’ve done up to this point.

Aforementioned, they haven’t made a deadline move since 2020 — though it’s fair to say it’s not for a lacking of trying, as Gorgui Dieng’s $17M (2021) and Jarrett Culver’s $6M (2022) don’t move on the trade market. They never want to disrupt the chemistry and flow they’ve built throughout the regular season. They often wait to make shaking moves in the offseason, as we’ve seen them move on from 4 rotation players (Jonas Valanciunas, Grayson Allen, Kyle Anderson, and De’Anthony Melton) in the past 2 summers — including 2 starters in 2021. With the Grizzlies off their rhythm, and with a wide-open Western Conference, do they decide to shake things up to bolster their roster and their title chances?

Within this question, they would be in the business of doing something they’ve never done: move on from their homegrown talent. Kleiman hasn’t traded or waived players he’s drafted since coming to Memphis, and he’d have to do so if executing a worthwhile, needle-moving trade. Ziaire Williams, who has struggled here recently, is the name tossed out the most when discussing these trade packages. However, prospects like Jake LaRavia, David Roddy, and Xavier Tillman aren’t excluded from the conversation. Also, it’s wild that Santi Aldama has graduated from this tier — it would’ve been a crazy notion even 6 months ago.

In addition, the Grizzlies have only traded away draft picks to move up in the draft. Again, any move to enhance their title chances will cost them a pick. It seems like they are prepared to do so, as Marc Stein mentioned in his Substack that the Grizzlies as one of the teams willing to fork over 2 first-round picks for OG Anunoby.

Any trade the Grizzlies make over the next 18ish hours will involve Kleiman going against the formula that’s propelled this team to the top of the Western Conference.

Is Danny Green on the table?

The Grizzlies like Danny Green. Zach Kleiman and Taylor Jenkins have raved about his veteran leadership and championship experience. He’s back in the lineup after missing 8 months for a knee injury, and he’s still shaking off the rust.

In addition, when discussing trades, Green is often used as a salary-matcher with his $10M expiring contract. The question remains, will the Grizzlies keep him around to keep his veteran presence in the locker room? Or will they part ways with him in a trade?

Danny Green staying on the roster would indicate three things: Dillon Brooks ($11M) or Tyus Jones ($15M) are used in a trade to match salaries, they’re acquiring a smaller salary player where he’s not needed, or no trade is done at all.

Either way, a lot of eyes will be on the Grizzlies and Danny Green at Thursday’s deadline.

Will the Grizzlies win the OG Anunoby sweepstakes?

OG Anunoby was the hottest commodity on the trade market until Kyrie Irving requested a trade and was sent to Dallas the same weekend. In addition, the noise around Kevin Durant and Pascal Siakam recently kind of nudged Anunoby out of the spotlight.

However, I bring up this question because of the likelihood he gets traded and the Grizzlies’ chances of winning the sweepstakes. There’s noise all around it, a peculiar element in Memphis’ trade deadline outlook, as Zach Kleiman has usually kept his cards tight to his chest.

Do the Grizzlies end up winning the OG Anunoby sweepstakes — even if he’s dealt at all? It wouldn’t be shocking to see Toronto keep him, and then gauge the market in the summertime. This decision would also allow them to see where they land in the lottery, and adding either Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson next to Anunoby, Siakam, or Scottie Barnes is enticing.

Nonetheless, if the Grizzlies go for a big fish this deadline, it’s likely for Anunoby.

Staff Predictions

Parker Fleming: I predict we see noise around OG Anunoby and the Grizzlies all day, all for something to not materialize at the buzzer. Instead, the Grizzlies go for a smaller deal to bolster the wing depth off the bench.

I predict we see noise around OG Anunoby and the Grizzlies all day, all for something to not materialize at the buzzer. Instead, the Grizzlies go for a smaller deal to bolster the wing depth off the bench. Shawn Coleman: I think the Grizzlies will make a move at the trade deadline, but not a truly significant one. I feel the most significant happening at this deadline will be setting the foundation for a potential big move in the summer. With that being said, a wing upgrade controlled for multiple years makes a ton of sense, even if it is for a reserve.

I think the Grizzlies will make a move at the trade deadline, but not a truly significant one. I feel the most significant happening at this deadline will be setting the foundation for a potential big move in the summer. With that being said, a wing upgrade controlled for multiple years makes a ton of sense, even if it is for a reserve. Andrew Katz: To my chagrin, I believe the Grizzlies stay quiet at the trade deadline. I think the front office will ultimately decide the price for OG Anunoby is too high, and the Grizzlies have shown reluctance to part ways with young players which will likely stand in the way of any potential deals. Memphis is in desperate need of a shooter, and if the Grizzlies sit out the deadline, they will hurt their title chances for 2023.

To my chagrin, I believe the Grizzlies stay quiet at the trade deadline. I think the front office will ultimately decide the price for OG Anunoby is too high, and the Grizzlies have shown reluctance to part ways with young players which will likely stand in the way of any potential deals. Memphis is in desperate need of a shooter, and if the Grizzlies sit out the deadline, they will hurt their title chances for 2023. Lauren Harvey: The Grizzlies front office has done nothing to indicate they view this season as win or bust for this group and that will not change at the trade deadline. That said there is no reason the Grizzlies couldn’t use their considerable assets to shore up their bench. I predict the Grizz do make a trade for Malik Beasley after missing out on shinier targets like OG.

The Grizzlies front office has done nothing to indicate they view this season as win or bust for this group and that will not change at the trade deadline. That said there is no reason the Grizzlies couldn’t use their considerable assets to shore up their bench. I predict the Grizz do make a trade for Malik Beasley after missing out on shinier targets like OG. Dave Buckler: The trade deadline this year will be extremely active for 2 main reasons - more teams than usual have a real shot to win the title, and there is a true prize at the top of this coming NBA draft. Which teams are going for it? Which teams are throwing in the white towel? It will be fascinating to follow along...especially since the Grizzlies should (in my opinion) be one of the teams that makes a real attempt to upgrade at several key spots. Memphis needs an additional shot creator and improved bench to make a real Finals push. However, in the end, I don’t think our front office pushes our chips to the middle of the table.

The trade deadline this year will be extremely active for 2 main reasons - more teams than usual have a real shot to win the title, and there is a true prize at the top of this coming NBA draft. Which teams are going for it? Which teams are throwing in the white towel? It will be fascinating to follow along...especially since the Grizzlies should (in my opinion) be one of the teams that makes a real attempt to upgrade at several key spots. Memphis needs an additional shot creator and improved bench to make a real Finals push. However, in the end, I don’t think our front office pushes our chips to the middle of the table. Matthew Gill: Over the past 10 games it’s been made clear the Grizzlies need a scoring wing, and above all else - an adult. OG Anunoby is solid, but an adult, he is not.

Staff (realistic) Trade Target Big Board

Fleming: OG Anunoby, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Luke Kennard, Alec Burks

OG Anunoby, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Luke Kennard, Alec Burks Coleman: DeMar Derozan, OG Anunoby, Alex Caruso, Alec Burks

DeMar Derozan, OG Anunoby, Alex Caruso, Alec Burks Katz: Gary Trent Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic, OG Anunoby, Alex Caruso

Gary Trent Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic, OG Anunoby, Alex Caruso Lauren Harvey: Alex Caruso, Bojan Bogdanovic, Gary Harris, Kyle Kuzma

Alex Caruso, Bojan Bogdanovic, Gary Harris, Kyle Kuzma Dave Buckler: O.G. Anunoby, Jordan Clarkson, Gary Trent, Jr., DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant (we can dream...)

O.G. Anunoby, Jordan Clarkson, Gary Trent, Jr., DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant (we can dream...) Gill: Kevin Durant (No more half measures, KD is a full one. Push your chips in the center and go for it this year), Bojan Bogdanovic, DeMar DeRozan, Jae Crowder, Terrance Ross

