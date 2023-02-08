Report Card: Grizzlies get back on track with win over the Bulls

The Memphis Grizzlies desperately needed a bounce-back game, losing eight of their last nine heading into a matchup with the Chicago Bulls. Ja Morant returned to the lineup after missing the last game with wrist soreness, while the Bulls would try to extend their win streak to four without All-star DeMar DeRozan.

The Grizzlies started strong in the first quarter, led by 9 points and 4 blocks from Jaren Jackson Jr. Their defense was suffocating early as the Bulls scored just 14 points in the first quarter on 22% shooting. Even with some sloppy turnovers and a 10-0 run from Chicago, a Ja Morant run extended the Grizzlies’ lead back to 10 heading into the half, including this acrobatic finish.

The second half started with a quick flurry from Zach Lavine, as the Bulls took their first lead of the game and led by 3 heading into the 4th. Turnovers continued to be an issue for the Grizzlies as the Bulls scored 18 points off their mistakes tonight. However, Morant and Jackson Jr. took over in the 4th, and a late 10-0 run gave the Grizzlies a 104-89 win.

Now it’s time for the grades.

Jaren Jackson Jr. - A+:

From the opening tip, it was clear that Jackson would positively impact the game. He exploited his size mismatch on the interior and led the Grizzlies in scoring in the first quarter while blocking four blocks on the other end. Trailing by three heading into the 4th, Memphis went to Jaren down the stretch, and he did not disappoint, scoring 13 points in the quarter. It was fantastic to see the Grizzlies attack a mismatch that has been there much of the season, and it was highly successful.

This game was his 4th straight with more than 18 points and 4+ blocks as he continues the tremendous two-way play that got him his first All-Star nod this season. He has been efficient in scoring all season, but he is finally being prioritized in the offense and getting the ball in better positions to score. Hopefully, his shot attempts will continue to increase as the season progresses.

Ja Morant - A:

Morant returned to the lineup and looked like his usual self, scoring the ball in many different ways. However, the three-pointer tonight was his best attribute as he was 4-6 from behind the arc, providing some much-needed points from behind the arc. He also had seven assists and did an excellent job of knowing when to attack and when to defer to his teammates.

The second half was where Morant did most of his damage, scoring 20 points after the break. He finished with his 10th 30/5/5 game of the season in his return and looked to get the Grizzlies back on the right track.

Brandon Clarke - B+:

With Steven Adams out, one of the Grizzlies’ main issues has been their rebounding and Brandon Clarke did a great job on the boards tonight. He was also the only player off the Grizzlies bench that scored in double figures. It was good to see Clarke get back in rhythm, as the Grizzlies have struggled to find production off the bench the last few weeks.

Overall Grade - B+

The Grizzlies got a must-needed win after their toughest part of the schedule so far. It always starts on the defensive end for Memphis and giving up just 89 points to anyone is impressive. Chicago also turned the ball over 20 times, a lot of that was because of the Grizzlies’ activity. It was also good to see them close a team out after so many blown leads late in games lately. Continuing to lock in on the defensive end and executing down the stretch will be the key to getting back to their winning ways, and it was a success against Chicago.

