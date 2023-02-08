‘The Core 4’: Taylor Jenkins’ Hot Seat

The Core Four Boys got together this week to talk about the losing streak, the Memphis Grizzlies’ late-game struggles and give their hot takes on the NBA.

In X’s and O’s, Xavier explains why Memphis has struggled to execute at the end of close games. Matt believes the blame should go to coach Taylor Jenkins, and if he can not improve Memphis may be looking for a new coach in the offseason. Dave praises Golden State’s off-ball movement in their offense and wants the same for the Grizzlies.

For Kleiman Corner, the guys patiently wait for Memphis to make a trade to steady the ship. Trades for OG Anunoby, DeMar DeRozen, and Kevin Durant are discussed to see who fits best with the Grizzlies’ current roster and the price for each. Looking across the division, Matt explains why the Kyrie trade could make the South West division even more difficult for Memphis for years to come.

The guys then Embrace Debate, breaking down the NBA All-Star snubs and break down why Jaren Jackson Jr. was a worthy addition this year. Xavier misses the old jerseys and Dave wants the old East versus West format to return.

To close the show, the C4 Boys give their hottest NBA takes. Xavier loves the new generation of bucket-getters. Matt thinks the West is becoming less wild and Dave thinks immaturity is holding Memphis back.

