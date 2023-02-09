Memphis Grizzlies are trading for Luke Kennard, per reports

The Memphis Grizzlies have made their first move of the trade deadline, participating in a 3-team trade with the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets to acquire sharpshooter Luke Kennard.

The Los Angeles Clippers are sending Luke Kennard to the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Luke Kennard had slipped out of the rotation in Los Angeles, as the returns of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George do that to the wing depth. However, he’s still valuable as a knockdown shooter.

Kennard averages 7.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists — while shooting 46.4% from the field, 44.7% from 3, and 95% from the free throw line on 6/3.8/0.6 volume splits in 35 games this season. Last year, he led the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 44.9% from 3 on 6 attempts per game. Danny Green has only played 3 games for the Grizzlies this season, after rehabbing a knee injury from last postseason. He’ll likely hit the buyout market, as he’s rerouted to Houston.

The Grizzlies will also send 3 second-round picks to the Clippers in this deal, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Clippers are sending Luke Kennard to the Grizzlies, who are sending three second-round picks to the Clippers, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/umsRiDMGWp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

The Grizzlies needed outside shooting off the bench desperately, as the wing rotation hasn’t shot the ball well at all. With Kennard, they’re getting another potent 3-point shooter that should be a valuable asset in lineups with either Ja Morant or Tyus Jones — already dreaming of lineups with him and Desmond Bane on the floor together.

Kennard also has $15.4M on his contract next season, as well as a team (corrected) option worth $15.4M for the 2024-25 season.

This post will be updated if more details arise.

Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram. For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart.