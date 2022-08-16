Report: Grizzlies will host the Phoenix Suns on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Memphis Grizzlies playing on Martin Luther King Jr. Day has been a longstanding league tradition, and it will continue in the 2022-23 season.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Grizzlies will host the Phoenix Suns at FedEx Forum on Jan. 16.

Sources: NBA’s Jan. 16 Martin Luther King Jr. Day slate on TNT: Heat vs. Hawks in Atlanta Suns vs. Grizzlies in Memphis

As the top two teams in the Western Conference last season, the league is expecting an exciting game on one of the league’s biggest holidays.

The Grizzlies beat the Suns two out of three times last season, and there’s hope that they will keep the winning ways going against one of the league’s best.

In addition to the MLK game, we already know that the Grizzlies will face the reigning champion Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day and the New York Knicks for the home opener.

The rest of the Grizzlies schedule will be released Wednesday at 2 p.m. CST.

